Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1455

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - Project Allocation 11,350,000 (J) Student Center addition, Lancaster County. Renovations, upgrades, HVAC and mechanical upgrades Project Allocation 5,500,000 (K) Snyder/Woolworth Buildings, Lancaster County. Renovations, alterations, additions, infrastructure upgrades, site improvements and associated design and construction Project Allocation 23,000,000 (L) Warehouse, Lancaster County. Renovations and upgrades to main central warehouse, including roof, mechanical and exterior upgrades Project Allocation 5,100,000 (M) Dormitories, campuswide, Lancaster County. Renovations, alterations, repairs, infrastructure upgrades and associated design and construction, including HVAC improvements Project Allocation 15,000,000 (N) Improvements, campuswide, Lancaster County. Improvements to meet current and future demands, including land acquisition, site and building infrastructure improvements, new construction, renovations, additions, exterior painting, HVAC and mechanical and building system upgrades and 20260SB1174PN1455 - 65 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.