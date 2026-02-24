Submit Release
Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1455

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - Project Allocation 11,350,000

(J) Student Center addition, Lancaster

County. Renovations, upgrades, HVAC

and mechanical upgrades

Project Allocation 5,500,000

(K) Snyder/Woolworth Buildings, Lancaster

County. Renovations, alterations,

additions, infrastructure upgrades,

site improvements and associated

design and construction

Project Allocation 23,000,000

(L) Warehouse, Lancaster County.

Renovations and upgrades to main

central warehouse, including roof,

mechanical and exterior upgrades

Project Allocation 5,100,000

(M) Dormitories, campuswide, Lancaster

County. Renovations, alterations,

repairs, infrastructure upgrades and

associated design and construction,

including HVAC improvements

Project Allocation 15,000,000

(N) Improvements, campuswide, Lancaster

County. Improvements to meet current

and future demands, including land

acquisition, site and building

infrastructure improvements, new

construction, renovations, additions,

exterior painting, HVAC and mechanical

and building system upgrades and

