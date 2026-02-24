Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1455
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - Project Allocation 11,350,000
(J) Student Center addition, Lancaster
County. Renovations, upgrades, HVAC
and mechanical upgrades
Project Allocation 5,500,000
(K) Snyder/Woolworth Buildings, Lancaster
County. Renovations, alterations,
additions, infrastructure upgrades,
site improvements and associated
design and construction
Project Allocation 23,000,000
(L) Warehouse, Lancaster County.
Renovations and upgrades to main
central warehouse, including roof,
mechanical and exterior upgrades
Project Allocation 5,100,000
(M) Dormitories, campuswide, Lancaster
County. Renovations, alterations,
repairs, infrastructure upgrades and
associated design and construction,
including HVAC improvements
Project Allocation 15,000,000
(N) Improvements, campuswide, Lancaster
County. Improvements to meet current
and future demands, including land
acquisition, site and building
infrastructure improvements, new
construction, renovations, additions,
exterior painting, HVAC and mechanical
and building system upgrades and
20260SB1174PN1455 - 65 -
