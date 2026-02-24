Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,154 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1173 Printer's Number 1454

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1454

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1173

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2026

AN ACT

Providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2026-2027.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital

Budget Act of 2026-2027.

Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for

capital projects.

The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be

incurred during the 2026-2027 fiscal year, and thereafter until

the enactment of the 2027-2028 capital budget specifying the

maximum debt for the 2027-2028 fiscal year, for capital projects

specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section

7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and

the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,

with respect to each category of capital projects, be as

follows:

Category Amount Fund

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1173 Printer's Number 1454

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.