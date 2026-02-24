Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1456
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - the turn-back of Canal Road (State Route 2022, formerly
Legislative Route 22051) from a beginning point at the
municipal line with South Hanover Township, Segment 0010
Offset 2378 (station 23+78) heading in an easterly direction
to SR 0743 (formerly Legislative Route 22014), Segment 0040
Offset 2665 (station 111+49) for a distance of 8,771 feet or
1.661 miles, having an existing right-of-way width of 40
feet, the Department of Transportation of the Commonwealth
shall transmit notice of the acceptance to the Legislative
Reference Bureau for publication in the next available issue
of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Section 4. The Department of Transportation of the
Commonwealth shall maintain ownership of the structure on Canal
Road over Bow Creek (BMS 22202200300964/ BRKEY 14499).
Section 5. If Conewago Township, York County, accepts the
turn-back of Bowers Bridge Road (State Route 1013, formerly
Legislative Route 66200) from a beginning point at Conewago
Creek Road (State Route 1004), Segment 0010 Offset 0000 (station
0+00) heading in an easterly direction to intersection with Cly
Road (State Route 1913), Segment 0030 Offset 3112 (station
91+13) for a distance of 9,113 feet or 1.726 miles, having an
existing right-of-way width of 40 feet, and upon the completion
of proposed improvements on State Route 921, the Department of
Transportation of the Commonwealth shall transmit notice of the
acceptance and completion of proposed improvements to the
Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next
available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Section 6. This act shall take effect as follows:
(1) This section shall take effect immediately.
(2) Sections 3, 4 and 5 of this act shall take effect

