Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1456

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - the turn-back of Canal Road (State Route 2022, formerly

Legislative Route 22051) from a beginning point at the

municipal line with South Hanover Township, Segment 0010

Offset 2378 (station 23+78) heading in an easterly direction

to SR 0743 (formerly Legislative Route 22014), Segment 0040

Offset 2665 (station 111+49) for a distance of 8,771 feet or

1.661 miles, having an existing right-of-way width of 40

feet, the Department of Transportation of the Commonwealth

shall transmit notice of the acceptance to the Legislative

Reference Bureau for publication in the next available issue

of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Section 4. The Department of Transportation of the

Commonwealth shall maintain ownership of the structure on Canal

Road over Bow Creek (BMS 22202200300964/ BRKEY 14499).

Section 5. If Conewago Township, York County, accepts the

turn-back of Bowers Bridge Road (State Route 1013, formerly

Legislative Route 66200) from a beginning point at Conewago

Creek Road (State Route 1004), Segment 0010 Offset 0000 (station

0+00) heading in an easterly direction to intersection with Cly

Road (State Route 1913), Segment 0030 Offset 3112 (station

91+13) for a distance of 9,113 feet or 1.726 miles, having an

existing right-of-way width of 40 feet, and upon the completion

of proposed improvements on State Route 921, the Department of

Transportation of the Commonwealth shall transmit notice of the

acceptance and completion of proposed improvements to the

Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next

available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Section 6. This act shall take effect as follows:

(1) This section shall take effect immediately.

(2) Sections 3, 4 and 5 of this act shall take effect

