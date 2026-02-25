DHS Sets the Record Straight About the ICE Dilley Facility, Debunks Falsehoods

Being in detention is a choice, we encourage all parents illegally in the country to take control of their departure by using the CBP Home app to receive a free flight home and $2,600

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is correcting the record about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Dilley facility after the media and sanctuary politicians have made numerous false claims about the facility.

The Dilley facility is retrofitted for families. Children have access to teachers, classrooms, and curriculum booklets for math, reading, and spelling. They have access to age-appropriate books, toys, and outdoor activities. All of this is generously funded by the U.S. taxpayer.

Infant care packages include formula, baby food, bottles, diapers, wipes, and hygiene items. The facility also provides sippy cups and cribs. Adults with children are housed in facilities that provide for their safety, security, and medical needs.

“The media and sanctuary politicians have repeated false claims about the ICE Dilley facility including that children are denied medical care and don’t have educational resources,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The truth is this facility provided proper medical care for all detainees including access to a pediatrician. Children have access to teachers' classrooms, books, and toys. The fact is being in detention is a choice. We encourage all parents to take control of their departure by using the CBP Home app and receiving a free flight home and $2,600.”

The facility provides a comprehensive medical screening within 12 hours of arrival for each detainee, including by a pediatrician for infants and children.

Pediatric screenings include growth, developmental, behavioral, and nutritional assessments, and all evaluations cover acute conditions, mental health, suicide risk, pregnancy status, medications, allergies, and special needs. During initial screenings, the facility’s medical personnel review medications families bring with them for continuity and provide urgent and life-sustaining medications immediately.

Medical professionals complete full assessments of all detainees within 48 working hours of admission, providing immediate referrals and priority care for kids, pregnant women, and medically vulnerable residents. Specialized off-site care includes hospitalization, specialty consultations, lab testing, and durable medical equipment. In most cases, this is the best healthcare illegal aliens received in their entire lives.

Residents in the facility have ongoing access to on-site medical professionals, including physicians, pediatricians, nurses, and mental health care providers. Medical services, including mental health and dental, are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and if necessary, medical providers refer residents to outside specialists or hospitals. The facility employs a full medical staff, including:

Physicians including a pediatrician

Nurse practitioners

Registered nurses

Licensed vocational nurses

Psychologists and a psychiatrist

Mental health coordinators

Pharmacy staff

Medical support personnel

Staff also provide for special diets and allergy accommodations when necessary.

Families also have access to religious services and visits from clergy, a law library, attorney visitation, and mail services. The facility also provides privacy accommodations for its residents.

Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all parents to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.

