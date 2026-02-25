MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Business Burglaries
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect tied to nine burglaries in Southeast over the last four months.
In each offense, the suspect forcibly gained entry into the closed business and began taking property items before fleeing the location on foot. Detectives determined the business burglaries below were committed by the same suspect:
- Burglary Two: On October 22, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25160675
- Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On October 26, 2025, at approximately 12:54 a.m., in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25162848
- Burglary Two: On November 6, 2025, at approximately 4:34 a.m., in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25168900
- Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On December 9, 2025, at approximately 5:12 a.m., in the 1100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 25185308
- Burglary Two/Destruction of Property: On January 25, 2026, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 26011385
- Burglary Two/Destruction of Property: On January 31, 2026, at approximately 3:57 a.m., in the 1000 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 26013499
- Burglary Two: On February 08, 2026, at approximately 3:37 a.m., in the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 26017266
- Destruction of Property: On February 11, 2026, at approximately 4:15 a.m., in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 26018506
- Burglary Two: On February 21, 2026, at approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 26023378
- Burglary Two: On February 21, 2026, at approximately 5:53 a.m., in the 1300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 26023350
On Monday, February 23, 2026, 60-year-old Andrew Lee Barnes, of Southeast, DC, was placed under arrest and charged with nine counts of Burglary Two and five counts of Destruction of Property.
The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Metro Transit Police Department for their assistance with helping to apprehend the suspect.
