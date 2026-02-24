Submit Release
MPD Makes an Arrest in Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, at approximately 2:56 p.m., First District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of C Street, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located a juvenile male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the decedent was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Tristan Johnson, of Southeast.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18-year-old Jaylnn Jamison, of Southeast. Jamison was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 25170235

###

