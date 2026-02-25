NEBRASKA, February 25 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Signs Legislation Improving County Zoning Processes for Ag Producers

West Point, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed legislation aimed at improving county zoning processes for ag producers. At the Nebraska Dairy Convention and Trade Show in West Point, he put his signature on LB 663, which creates a uniform, transparent and expedited process for the application, review and approval of conditional use and special exemption permit applications.

“This is a huge win for our dairy industry and all livestock development in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are becoming a national leader in dairy growth. If we want to capture more of that economic impact here at home – creating careers, supporting farm families, and strengthening our rural communities -- we must make it easier for producers to expand and invest.”

Gov. Pillen was joined at the signing event by Senator Tanya Storer, Senator Rita Sanders who chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, ag group representatives and others. LB 663, introduced by Sen. Storer last year, creates new requirements for county boards and commissions when considering such permits by:

Mandating education hours for certain county officials

Requiring that conditional use permits or special exemptions be considered only on county zoning regulations

Establishing timelines for county commissions to act on permit applications

“LB 663 is the result of over a year of collaborative work with both NACO and the agriculture industry,” said Sen. Storer. “This legislation aims to improve our zoning laws by preserving the local control counties need to best represent their geographic areas while creating more consistency and transparency for our ag producers seeking to expand and diversify their operations.”

Under the law, counties must determine whether an application is complete within 30 days and notify the applicant within 10 days. Once complete, officials have 90 days to approve or deny the application. If no action is taken within that timeframe, the application is automatically approved.

To address concerns and provide county officials with a way to manage application issues, an amendment was added to the final bill. Should information come to light during the 90-day consideration period, which might materially affect the application, officials can require that a new application be submitted. That restarts the clock on the 90-day window that officials have to approve or deny it.

“Nebraska’s farm and ranch families are committed to this state and to building a strong future for the next generation,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. “LB 663 brings much-needed clarity, consistency, and accountability to a zoning process that directly impacts farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. When producers are making major long-term investments, they need clear expectations and reasonable timelines.”

Speaking on behalf of Nebraska pork producers, President Walt Traudt shared his appreciation for passage of LB 663, also citing the clarity and consistency it provides to livestock operations.

“This legislation creates a more transparent and predictable livestock siting process, including reasonable timelines for permitting decisions. That certainly allows producers to plan for the future, invest with confidence, and continue supporting responsible growth and economic opportunity in rural communities across Nebraska.”