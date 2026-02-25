Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 26, 2026
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Apollo Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Village of Buckland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Village of Mount Orab
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Butler
|Miami University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Ithaca
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Fairborn Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Rolling Hills Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Forest Hill Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Noble
|Buffalo Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Canton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 26, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
