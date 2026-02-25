Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 26, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Apollo Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Village of Buckland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Village of Mount Orab
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Butler Miami University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Ithaca
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Greene Fairborn Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Rolling Hills Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Henry Henry County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Miami Forest Hill Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Noble Buffalo Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Canton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Summit Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 26, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

