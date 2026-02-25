Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 26, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Apollo Career Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Village of Buckland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Village of Mount Orab

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Butler Miami University

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Ithaca

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Greene Fairborn Development Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Guernsey Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Rolling Hills Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Henry Henry County Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Miami Forest Hill Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Noble Buffalo Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Canton Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Summit Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 26, 2026 on the AOS Audit Search website.