EM6000Auto to Debut at MATS 2026 as Advanced Cargo Theft Prevention Solution

EM6000Auto brings next-generation trailer security to MATS 2026, addressing the growing cargo theft crisis facing North American fleets.

Cargo theft is organized and calculated. EM6000Auto protects trailers at their most vulnerable moments while reducing driver strain through automated landing gear lift technology.” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cargo theft incidents continue to rise across North America, ELD Mandate, through its security technology division Trinetra Guard, announced that its next-generation trailer security device, the EM6000Auto , will debut live at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026) on Friday, March 27 at 10:10 AM at the East Hall – ProTalks Stage.The EM6000Auto is engineered to address two major vulnerabilities in modern freight operations:Detached trailer cargo theftDriver injury risk from manual landing gear crankingBy combining hardened, tamper-resistant landing gear security with an integrated automatic lift system, EM6000Auto delivers both cargo protection and driver safety innovation within a single platform.The system automatically locks the trailer’s landing gear to prevent unauthorized movement. Unlock access is restricted to authorized drivers through secure mobile app authentication, RFID credentials, OTP keypad entry, or remote back-office portal authorization.Cargo Theft: A Growing Operational ThreatCargo theft has evolved from isolated incidents into coordinated criminal operations. Organized theft networks increasingly target drop yards, warehouse staging areas, and unsecured trailer pools with calculated precision. In many reported cases, stolen freight is redistributed within hours, significantly reducing recovery probabilities.High-demand goods such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, food products, consumer packaged goods, and industrial materials remain primary targets.For fleets, the consequences extend well beyond the value of stolen cargo:Increased insurance premiumsHigher deductiblesContractual penaltiesSupply chain disruptionDamaged shipper relationshipsOperational downtime“Cargo theft today is strategic and organized,” said Ratan Baid, CEO of Trinetra Guard. “The EM6000Auto was developed to protect trailers during their most vulnerable moments — when they are detached, staged, or temporarily inactive — while also improving driver safety and operational efficiency.”Hardened Landing Gear Security – Built to DeterUnlike small tracking devices that may be concealed or easily removed, the EM6000Auto is visibly mounted and structurally integrated into the trailer’s landing gear assembly.Removal is not a simple process. It would require heavy-duty cutting equipment and significant time — conditions that dramatically increase exposure risk for criminals. The visible, hardened presence serves as both a deterrent and a monitoring layer.Core security capabilities include:Hardened, tamper-resistant deterrent systemLanding gear integrated architectureIndependent power system for trailer-only operationReal-time movement alertsCustomizable geofencingRapid notification of unauthorized movementInstallation in approximately 20 minutesThe device continues monitoring even when trailers are detached from tractors during drop-and-hook operations, yard storage, or warehouse staging.By increasing friction, time, and risk for potential theft attempts, the EM6000Auto shifts trailers from vulnerable assets to actively protected equipment.Auto-Lift Technology: Eliminating Manual CrankingBeyond theft prevention, EM6000Auto introduces automatic landing gear lift functionality — eliminating the need for manual cranking.Traditionally, drivers must manually crank landing gear during coupling and uncoupling procedures. This repetitive and physically demanding task can contribute to:Shoulder strainLower back injuriesWrist and elbow stressFatigue-related injuriesOver time, repetitive strain may lead to musculoskeletal injuries and workers’ compensation claims.EM6000Auto automates the lifting and lowering of landing gear, reducing physical strain while improving operational efficiency.Benefits include:Reduced driver fatigueImproved comfort and ergonomicsFaster coupling and uncouplingLower injury exposurePotential reduction in workers’ compensation claimsIn an industry facing persistent driver shortages, technologies that reduce physical strain may also contribute to improved retention and job satisfaction.From Passive Tracking to Proactive IntelligenceAt MATS 2026, the live ProTalks demonstration will showcase:Unauthorized trailer movement alertsAfter-hours yard exit notificationsGeofence breach detectionTamper event identificationAutomatic landing gear lock and lift functionalityRather than functioning solely as a post-theft recovery tool, EM6000Auto is positioned as a layered defense and operational improvement platform.Early detection, visible deterrence, secure locking, and automated functionality combine to create a multi-dimensional security approach.Why MATS 2026 Is the Right PlatformThe Mid-America Trucking Show remains one of North America’s largest annual trucking exhibitions, bringing together thousands of fleet operators, owner-operators, logistics providers, insurers, and technology leaders.With both cargo theft and driver safety ranking among top operational concerns, EM6000Auto addresses two high-impact challenges simultaneously.The March 27 ProTalks session at 10:10 AM (East Hall Stage) will provide a live, technology-focused presentation demonstrating both the security architecture and the automated lift system.Fleet operators, safety directors, risk managers, and insurance professionals are encouraged to attend.Addressing Insurance, Risk & Workforce SafetyInsurance providers increasingly evaluate fleet security protocols and injury prevention initiatives when assessing risk exposure.Detached trailer vulnerability is frequently cited in theft claims, while repetitive strain injuries remain contributors to workers’ compensation filings.By integrating hardened trailer monitoring with automatic lift functionality, fleets may strengthen both their security posture and workforce safety programs.While no technology can eliminate all risk, layered protection strategies can meaningfully reduce exposure.Demonstration DetailsLive Presentation:East Hall – ProTalks StageFriday, March 27, 202610:10 AMEvent: Mid-America Trucking ShowProduct Information and Video:Private demonstrations and media interviews may be scheduled during MATS 2026.Executives may also request a brief 5–10 minute alignment discussion to evaluate whether the EM6000Auto aligns with their fleet’s security and insurance priorities.About ELD MandateFounded in 2014, ELD Mandate develops fleet technology solutions focused on compliance, safety, and security. About ELD MandateFounded in 2014, ELD Mandate develops fleet technology solutions focused on compliance, safety, and security. Through its Trinetra Guard division, the company delivers advanced trailer protection and operational intelligence systems designed to address evolving industry challenges.Serving fleets across North America, ELD Mandate continues to innovate technologies aimed at reducing cargo risk, improving driver safety, and enhancing overall fleet performance.

EM6000Auto

