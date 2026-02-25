TRADEWINDS NETWORKS FORMALLY INTRODUCES COMMUNITY-FOCUSED BROADBAND, EDGE AI, AND PROACTIVE CYBERSECURITY PLATFORM

Logo for Tradewinds Networks

Integrated Owner-Hosted Community Network Architecture and AI-Driven Cybersecurity Deliver Secure Core-to-Edge Infrastructure for Municipalities and Enterprises

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Networks, Inc., a next-generation technology developer and systems integrator delivering secure, AI-enabled network and cybersecurity ecosystems, and battery energy storage systems, today formally introduced its smart city integrated infrastructure platform following nearly a year of operational development, ecosystem alignment, and architectural validation.

Since beginning operations in early 2024, Tradewinds Networks has focused on building and refining its Owner-Hosted Community Network (OHCN) architecture, formalizing strategic technology relationships with Dell Technologies, Intel, Ecrio, AA Strategies, and Aviz Networks, and advancing deployment-ready frameworks for secure edge AI applications and private PLTE/5G environments. The company now formally introduces its platform to support multi-tenant facilities, municipalities, aviation hubs, manufacturing environments, utilities, and defense-adjacent operations seeking resilient, community-aligned digital infrastructure.

“Over the past year, our priority has been disciplined execution – architecting, validating, and integrating the components required to deliver secure, sovereign infrastructure from the core to the edge,” explained Keith Alexis, President and CTO of Tradewinds Networks. “With our ecosystem aligned and our platform operationally refined, we are formally introducing Tradewinds Networks to scale this model nationally and globally.”

Year-One Milestones and Validation

During its first year of operations, Tradewinds Networks:

● Developed and operationalized its Owner-Hosted Community Network (OHCN) governance and infrastructure framework;

● Integrated GuardTower™, its AI-driven proactive cybersecurity platform, into core-to-edge network infrastructure;

● Established strategic technology alignment with Dell Technologies, Intel, Aviz Networks, and Ecrio;

● Engaged community resources to ensure alignment with the United Nations SDG features, future IoT capabilities, and Digital Navigator training;

● Built deployment-ready designs for private LTE/5G and edge AI environments with AA Strategies and Silent Partners Communications;

● Advanced infrastructure planning across municipal and enterprise use cases.

This deliberate build-out period enabled Tradewinds Networks to align broadband infrastructure, cybersecurity, and edge intelligence within a unified governance and performance model, reducing deployment risk and eliminating fragmented technology integration.

OHCN: A Community-Focused Infrastructure Model

Tradewind Networks’ OHCN architecture is designed to transform broadband from a utility expense to an asset. The model integrates:

● Fiber and fixed wireless broadband deployment;

● Private LTE/5G enablement;

● Edge compute frameworks optimized for AI inference;

● Embedded cybersecurity by design;

● Localization of data storage;

● Revenue participation and local governance structures.

By aligning infrastructure ownership with local stakeholders, OHCN supports digital equity, economic development, and long-term operational sustainability.

GuardTower™: Proactive Cybersecurity for the Expanding Edge

At the center of Tradewinds Networks’ ecosystem is GuardTower™, the company’s AI-driven cybersecurity platform purpose-built for distributed environments.

GuardTower delivers:

● Proactive Deception-based threat detection and deterrence;

● AI-powered adversary identification;

● Credential misuse monitoring;

● Lateral movement detection;

● Real-time containment capabilities;

● Core-to-edge network visibility.

Unlike traditional reactive cybersecurity models, GuardTower employs a proactive stance engineered to detect adversaries before operational disruption, protecting private networks, municipal broadband infrastructure, aviation systems, and industrial AI deployments. As AI workloads and edge environments expand, the attack surface increasingly extends beyond centralized data centers. GuardTower integrates cybersecurity at the architectural level, supporting zero-trust principles across distributed nodes.

Built for the Edge AI and Private LTE/5G Era

Tradewinds Networks’ integrated EdgeAI ecosystem supports:

● AI inference at the edge;

● Low-latency mission-critical communications;

● Smart city infrastructure;

● Industrial automation;

● Aviation and transportation networks;

● Secure generational localized storage;

● Secure municipal broadband expansion.

The company’s vertically-integrated model prioritizes infrastructure resilience, ESG-aligned deployment strategies, and secure digital transformation for critical infrastructure operators.

Market Applications

Tradewinds Networks solutions are purpose-built for:

● Municipal broadband and digital sovereignty initiatives;

● Smart city deployments;

● Private LTE/5G enterprise networks;

● Aviation and transportation hubs;

● Manufacturing and industrial AI environments;

● Defense-adjacent secure communications.

About Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Tradewinds Networks, Inc. (TNI) is a next-generation systems integrator that develops and deploys secure, community-owned broadband and proactive cybersecurity ecosystems. Through its EdgeAI Ecosystem, Owner-Hosted and City-Hosted business models, and GuardTower cybersecurity platform, TNI delivers resilient, real-time infrastructure that enables digital transformation, equitable access, and long-term value creation across critical industries and under-connected communities.

For more information, visit www.tradewindsnetworks.com.

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM

Media Relations Representative for Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

949-768-4423 ext. 101

ken@integritypr.net

