TRADEWINDS NETWORKS TO SHOWCASE AI ECOSYSTEMS AND SMART CITY INFRASTRUCTURE ON INTEL’S INNOVATION WALL AT MWC26

Tradewinds’ Edge AI Ecosystems, AI-Driven Applications, and Smart City Architecture in “The IQ Era” at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Networks, Inc., a next-generation technology developer and systems integrator delivering secure, AI-enabled private networks and cybersecurity ecosystems, and battery energy storage systems, today announced it will be featured within the Intel booth (hall 3, stand 3E31) on the Innovation Wall at MWC Barcelona 2026, March 2-5, in Barcelona, Spain.

As part of Intel’s showcase, Tradewind Networks’ solutions in Edge AI infrastructure, AI-driven applications, and Smart City architecture present connectivity and network capabilities that enable communication, digital experiences, and innovation across urban, rural, and complex city networks. Tradewinds Networks’ emerging solutions and platforms help accelerate advancements, serving as examples of intelligent, secure, and scalable digital ecosystems aligned with this year’s theme, “The IQ Era.”

“The IQ Era is about infrastructure that is an open and inclusive framework of human ingenuity optimized by AI and groundbreaking ideas – networks that connect, process, protect, and adapt to devices, applications, and users in real time,” explained Keith Alexis, President and CTO of Tradewinds Networks. “Our collaboration with Intel demonstrates how Edge AI, private 5G, and embedded cybersecurity converge, creating an AI Nexus to power smart cities and connected communities globally.”

Edge AI: Intelligent Infrastructure at the Distributed Edge

Intel is focused on delivering transformative solutions that leverage Intel’s advanced Xeon CPU performance for Network Connectivity, Network functions, and Network services, including Enterprise AI. Within Intel’s Innovation Wall, Tradewinds Networks will present its Edge AI framework designed to support:

● Real-time AI inference at the network edge;

● Low-latency processing for mission-critical environments;

● Secure private 5G deployments;

● Scalable compute for municipal and enterprise applications.

By integrating Intel-enabled Xeon CPU for AI/ML acceleration on edge platforms into its Owner-Hosted Community Network (OHCN) model, Tradewinds Networks enables cities and enterprises to deploy AI-driven services without sacrificing governance, performance, or cybersecurity.

AI-Driven Applications: Voice and Vision for Smart Environments

Tradewinds Networks can deploy across both public and private 5G network ecosystems to support a variety of intelligent edge applications through Intel’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystem partners. Tradewinds Networks will also highlight AI-driven application ecosystems built in collaboration with Intel ISV partners such as Ecrio.

These integrated solutions support:

● Voice AI systems for mission-critical communications;

● Vision AI systems for smart city monitoring and analytics;

● Real-time situational analysis;

● Secure orchestration across distributed infrastructure.

The result is a connected city model where AI applications operate seamlessly across broadband, edge compute, and private networks.

Smart City Architecture: From Connectivity to Sovereignty

Tradewinds Networks; smart city framework moves beyond connectivity to deliver a unified ecosystem that integrates:

● Community-focused broadband;

● Private 5G enablement;

● Edge AI compute infrastructure;

● Proactive cybersecurity via GuardTower™;

● Energy-aware infrastructure design.

This vertically integrated model supports resilient municipal operations, digital equity initiatives, and long-term economic participation for stakeholders.

Iconic Thinking: Reinventing Infrastructure Business Models

At MWC26, Tradewinds Networks will emphasize its innovative approach to pairing AI-driven technology with new business models. Through its OHCN framework, Tradewinds Networks aligns communications, energy optimization, and cybersecurity within governance structures that are inclusive of the community, resulting in long-term impacts to the local economy. This “iconic thinking” redefines digital infrastructure as a strategic asset rather than a commoditized utility.

Big Ideas: Smart Cities for the Previously Ignored

Tradewinds Networks is committed to deploying smart city technologies across rural regions, underserved urban corridors, and international markets. By integrating Edge AI, secure networking, and inclusive governance models, Tradewinds Networks aims to expand equitable access to intelligent infrastructure worldwide, enabling groundbreaking ideas and technologies that are expected to disrupt industries.

Global Change: Connecting the Unconnected 50 Percent

With approximately half of the global population still lacking reliable internet access, Tradewinds Networks’ ecosystem is designed to accelerate onboarding of underserved communities into secure digital economies. By combining broadband deployment, AI-enabled services, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy frameworks, Tradewinds Networks supports scalable international deployment strategies that advance digital sovereignty and long-term resilience.

“Our presence on Intel’s Innovation Wall underscores that intelligent networks must be secure, inclusive, and globally scalable,” Alexis added. “The IQ Era is not just about artificial intelligence; it’s about exploratory technologies that help shape future opportunities across the telco and edge ecosystems.”

About Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Tradewinds Networks, Inc. (TNI) is a next-generation systems integrator that develops and deploys secure, community-focused broadband and proactive cybersecurity ecosystems. Through its EdgeAI Ecosystem, Owner-Hosted and City-Hosted business models, and GuardTower cybersecurity platform, TNI delivers resilient, real-time infrastructure that enables digital transformation, equitable access, and long-term value creation across critical industries and under-connected communities.

For more information, visit www.tradewindsnetworks.com.

