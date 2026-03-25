TRADEWINDS NETWORKS ENLISTS AA STRATEGY TO SCALE DEPLOYMENTS OF EDGE AI-POWERED PRIVATE 5G NETWORKS FOR SMART CITIES

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Tradewinds’ Owner-Hosted Community Network Model to be Enhanced with Fortune 50 Wireless Engineering Expertise to Deliver AI-Driven Infrastructure

We are strengthening the engineering foundation behind our Owner-Hosted Community Network model to deliver some of the most advanced AI-ready broadband and private wireless ecosystems in the industry.” — Keith Alexis, President and CTO of Tradewinds Networks

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Networks, Inc. (TNI), a next-generation technology developer and systems integrator delivering secure, AI-enabled network and cybersecurity ecosystems, and battery energy storage systems, today announced a strategic partnership with AA Strategy to accelerate and scale deployment of Edge AI-enabled private networks and intelligent Smart City infrastructure worldwide.

Tradewinds Networks’ strengthens its Owner-Hosted Community Network (OHCN) architecture by integrating AA Strategy’s wireless engineering and infrastructure design expertise into TNI’s broadband and smart city initiatives. AA Strategy designs commercial-grade public safety, DAS/Neutral Host, Small Cell, 4G/5G, and CBRS/Private LTE systems. These expanded capabilities allow TNI to more quickly scale engineering and deployment of private LTE and private 5G networks optimized for Edge AI applications, connected infrastructure, and next-generation digital services.

“Edge AI and intelligent connectivity are redefining how communities deploy digital infrastructure,” said Keith Alexis, President and CTO of Tradewinds Networks. “By partnering with AA Strategy, we are strengthening the engineering foundation behind our Owner-Hosted Community Network model to deliver some of the most advanced AI-ready broadband and private wireless ecosystems in the industry.”

Tradewinds Networks operates at the intersection of elements core to hosted broadband networks: community-focused, edge AI, private LTE and 5G, proactive cybersecurity, and energy storage wrapped into a single governance model. Cybersecurity, broadband, and edge AI are accelerating, but what tends to get lost is architectural and sustainability coherence. TNI’s technology partnerships with Intel, Dell, and Ecrio are central to accelerating edge-focused architecture while AA Strategy helps Tradewinds to more effectively scale deployments across the US and internationally.

Engineering Private 5G Networks for the Edge AI Era

Through this partnership, Tradewinds Networks and AA Strategy will jointly develop deployment-ready designs for AI-enabled private LTE and private 5G networks, supporting intelligent digital infrastructure across municipal, enterprise, and Smart City environments.

These intelligent networks are engineered to support:

• Edge AI applications and distributed computing with Dell’s PowerEdge XR8000 server

• AI-driven broadband connectivity such as Ecrio’s end-to-end iota Communication platform

• Emergency and public safety communications networks

• Mission-critical mobile connectivity over private LTE/5G

• IoT and sensor-driven smart city platforms

• Real-time data processing at the network edge

By integrating advanced wireless infrastructure with edge computing environments and AI-driven applications, the companies are enabling a new generation of connected cities and intelligent communities powered by Edge AI.

Fortune 50 Network Engineering Expertise Meets Smart City Infrastructure

AA Strategy is widely recognized for designing and engineering complex wireless infrastructure for global technology leaders, including Fortune 50 companies. Through this partnership, the firm will extend its expertise in private wireless architecture to emerging smart city and digital infrastructure markets, including communities historically underserved by advanced connectivity.

“Tradewinds Networks is bringing a powerful combination of innovative infrastructure thinking and AI-ready network architecture to smart city deployments,” explained Imran Hassan, Chief Technology Officer at AA Strategy. “By combining our wireless engineering expertise with Tradewinds’ Owner-Hosted Community Network model, we are helping design and deploy private LTE and 5G networks built for Edge AI applications and intelligent city infrastructure.”

Building AI-Ready Broadband and Private Wireless Infrastructure

The partnership reinforces Tradewinds Networks’ commitment to delivering best-in-class digital infrastructure built for the Edge AI era. With AA Strategy supporting engineering and network architecture, Tradewinds Networks continues to expand its OHCN ecosystem, an integrated infrastructure model designed to combine:

• Owner-hosted broadband networks

• Secure private LTE and private 5G wireless infrastructure

• Edge AI compute environments

• Proactive cybersecurity architectures

• Energy-aware infrastructure planning

Tradewinds Networks' broadband approach is strategically aligned with the principles of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by delivering a "double ROI" that includes both financial returns and verifiable social impact. This alignment is rooted in the company's core mission to close the digital and quality divides by creating sustainable, profitable community networks.

Future-Proofing Connected Cities and Intelligent Infrastructure

As governments and enterprises accelerate adoption of Edge AI, private wireless networks, and smart city technologies, demand is growing for infrastructure capable of supporting AI-driven services at scale. Tradewinds Networks received the 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Award for Social Impact for delivering broadband that advances both economic and social outcomes, creating a measurable, positive social and environmental impact.

Tradewinds Networks’ integrated infrastructure model, strengthened by AA Strategy’s engineering expertise, enables deployment of AI-enabled broadband networks and private LTE/5G systems designed to power the next generation of connected cities and intelligent communities.

“Our mission is to deliver infrastructure that enables intelligent networks and AI-driven communities,” Alexis added. “By combining Edge AI infrastructure, private wireless connectivity, and world-class engineering expertise, this partnership ensures that Tradewinds deployments are built to support the future of intelligent cities and digital economies.”

About Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Tradewinds Networks, Inc. (TNI) is a next-generation systems integrator that develops and deploys secure, community-owned broadband and proactive cybersecurity ecosystems. Through its EdgeAI Ecosystem, Owner-Hosted and City-Hosted business models, and GuardTower cybersecurity platform, TNI delivers resilient, real-time infrastructure that enables digital transformation, equitable access, and long-term value creation across critical industries and under-connected communities.

For more information, visit www.tradewindsnetworks.com.

About AA Strategy Consultation and Advisory

AA Strategy Consultation & Advisory is a boutique wireless consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory and network engineering services for enterprise and commercial grade wireless networks. Trusted by Fortune 50 enterprises with decades of hands on advisory and delivery experience across 4G, 5G, CBRS, private LTE, neutral host DAS, and public safety systems, AA Strategy delivers precision engineered turnkey wireless solutions that address mission critical connectivity challenges across corporate offices, healthcare, education, industrial facilities, public venues, and smart cities. AA Strategy’s advisory led approach combines deep RF engineering expertise with practical deployment insights, ensuring compliance, performance, and long term scalability for both legacy and next generation networks.

For more information, visit www.aastrategyconsultation.com

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM

Media Relations Representative for Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

949-768-4423 ext. 101

ken@integritypr.net

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