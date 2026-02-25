Forwardly Launches AI Agent to Help Replace Manual Work with Automation and Move Businesses Forward

Stay on top of your business finances with a real-time overview of payments, cash flow, and upcoming tasks. No more chasing bills or duplicate entries. Forwardly's AI captures bill details, syncs them to your books, and keeps every transaction clean, fast, and traceable.

The new AI-powered capability auto-codes every transaction, suggests actions, learns from feedback, and acts to take that work off businesses' plates.

Finance teams shouldn’t have to choose between speed and control. Our AI Agent works quietly in the background... so teams can stay ahead of risk without adding more manual oversight” — Nick Chandi

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardly, a modern business payment platform for growing and scaling businesses, today announced the launch of a new AI Agent. Designed to give finance teams greater visibility and control, the Forwardly Agent automatically extracts and codes complex financial documents, including multipage invoices with inconsistent formats, complex approval workflows , and high-volume supply chains.Trained on more than 1 million transactions, including highly complex invoices processed each year in the manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, staffing, marketing and construction sectors, the Forwardly AI Agent learns historical coding patterns and applies them consistently at scale.As finance teams manage increasing transaction volumes and more complex operations, issues like duplicate invoices, unexpected vendor changes, and shifting payment behaviors can quietly create larger financial problems. Forwardly’s AI Agent continuously analyzes invoice and bill payment data to highlight anomalies and trends early, enabling teams to act before problems escalate to deliver an increase in productivity for finance teams.“Finance teams shouldn’t have to choose between speed and control,” said Nick Chandi, CEO at Forwardly. “Our AI Agent works quietly in the background, automatically and intelligently capturing invoices to eliminate manual data entry, spotting irregularities, and highlighting meaningful trends so teams can stay ahead of risk without adding more manual oversight.”What the Forwardly AI Agent helps with:- Reduces manual effort: The AI Agent proactively captures complex invoices, highlights issues for further review, and approves easy stuff so that teams can focus on the exceptions.- Identifying unusual invoices and bills early: Detects anomalies before payments are processed, reducing the risk of errors or fraud.- Tracking vendor and customer trends: Provides quick visibility into behavioral shifts, recurring patterns, and emerging issues.- Catching delays or risks proactively: Flags potential disruptions before they impact cash flow or strain vendor relationships.The AI Agent is designed to deliver greater clarity across the innovative Forwardly Business Network, enabling CFOs to gain real-time visibility into spending patterns and supplier performance through live dashboards and reports.The launch of the Forwardly AI Agent further advances Forwardly’s mission to simplify and modernize business payments. By combining intelligent automation with award-winning real-time payment capabilities, Forwardly continues to equip both efficient businesses and rapidly scaling businesses with the tools they need to operate with financial confidence.To try it, create your free business account at Forwardly.com.###About Forwardly:Forwardly is a modern business payment platform built to help small and mid-sized businesses and accounting firms move money smarter and faster. The AI-native platform automates accounts payable and receivable, enabling finance teams to send and receive payments instantly while syncing seamlessly with various accounting software.From AI-powered bill capture to automatic reconciliation across accounting platforms powered by the unique Forwardly Business Network, Forwardly handles the busy work so that business leaders can focus on growth, strategy, and scaling business efficiently. Enjoy AI-native payment automation, accuracy, and security with no monthly subscription fees. Create your free business account at Forwardly.com.

