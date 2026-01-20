Forwardly Launches Partner Certification Program for Accounting and Finance Professionals

Stay on top of your business finances with a real-time overview of payments, cash flow, and upcoming tasks. Become a Forwardly Certified Partner and get a public certification badge for your website or email signature.

Forwardly Referral Partners can now get certified, earn a public badge, and unlock higher referral rewards.

Our referral partners are one of the most important ways new businesses discover Forwardly. This program is about recognizing that expertise, making it visible, and rewarding partners. ” — Nick Chandi, CEO & Co-Founder of Forwardly

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardly, the modern AP/AR platform for high-growth businesses and accountants, today announced the launch of its new Forwardly Partner Certification Program, expanding its referral partner offering with formal training, public recognition, and increased rewards for accounting and finance professionals.The new program enables accountants, bookkeepers, CFOs, and financial professionals to become Forwardly Certified Partners by completing a short certification exam or attending a live training session. Certified Partners receive a public digital badge to showcase on LinkedIn and their websites, along with enhanced referral rewards, including additional bonuses for every verified business referred to Forwardly.“Our referral partners are one of the most important ways new businesses discover Forwardly,” said Nick Chandi, CEO & Co-Founder of Forwardly. “This program is about recognizing that expertise, making it visible, and rewarding partners who invest the time to really understand how to help their clients succeed with Forwardly.”The Forwardly Partner Certification Program is free to join and built with flexibility in mind. Partners can complete certification through live training sessions or an on-demand exam, making it easy to participate regardless of schedule. The expanded partner program reflects Forwardly’s ongoing commitment to empowering accounting and finance professionals with modern tools, practical education, and meaningful incentives that grow alongside their practices.To learn more, visit www.forwardly.com ###About Forwardly:Forwardly is a modern business payment platform built to help small and mid-sized businesses and accounting firms move money smarter and faster. The AI-native platform automates accounts payable and receivable, enabling finance teams to send and receive payments instantly while syncing seamlessly with various accounting software.From AI-powered bill capture to automatic reconciliation with a unique 4-way accounting sync, Forwardly handles the busy work so that business leaders can focus on growth, strategy, and building their business. Enjoy AI-native payment automation , accuracy, and security with no monthly subscription fees. Try Forwardly for free at Forwardly.com.

Get Forwardly Certified: Forwardly's New Partner Program Certification Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.