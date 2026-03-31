Forwardly named B2B Payments Product of the Year in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

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Forwardly recognized among global fintech leaders for innovation in business payments automation.

Businesses in the USA deserve a payments infrastructure that actually works for them, not against them. We're proud of what the team has built and excited about what's coming in 2026 and beyond.” — Nick Chandi, CEO & Co-Founder

SCARAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardly, the modern business payments platform for high-growth businesses and accounting professionals, today announced it has been named B2B Payments Product of the Year in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.FinTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global fintech market. The 2026 program attracted more than 4,500 nominations from organizations spanning 20+ countries, making this year's recognition among the most competitive in the program's history."This award reflects what we've been building toward from the beginning," said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly. "Businesses in the USA deserve a payments infrastructure that actually works for them, not against them. We're proud of what the team has built and excited about what's coming in 2026 and beyond."Forwardly was recognized for its work in building a unified payments platform that combines AI-powered payment processing, automated AP and AR workflows , instant payments, and the Forwardly Business Network, which enables businesses to connect their accounting systems directly to their counterparties, replacing document-based finance with a system-to-system data exchange that eliminates manual entry and errors."We're incredibly proud to be recognized alongside some of the biggest names in fintech," said Diljot Mutti, CTO and Co-Founder at Forwardly. "Being named B2B Payments Product of the Year on a global stage like this means a lot to our entire team."U.S. businesses can experience award-winning bank payments firsthand with a 30-day free trial. The trial covers processing fees for instant payments, same-day ACH, next-day ACH, and standard ACH. Available exclusively to new Forwardly customers, terms and conditions apply. Sign up at forwardly.com.###About ForwardlyForwardly is a modern business payment platform built to help high-growth businesses and accounting firms move money smarter and faster. The AI-native platform automates accounts payable and receivable, enabling finance teams to send and receive payments instantly while syncing seamlessly with various accounting software.From AI-powered bill capture to automatic reconciliation across accounting platforms powered by the unique Forwardly Business Network, Forwardly handles the busy work so that business leaders can focus on growth, strategy, and scaling business efficiently. Enjoy AI-native payment automation, accuracy, and security with no monthly subscription fees. Create your free business account at Forwardly.com.

Forwardly wins B2B Payments Product of the Year | 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

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