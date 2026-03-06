Pre-Orders Open March 5 for 'Godzilla Evolved' Statue from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Gigantic Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Godzilla Evolved Front Size LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Godzilla Evolved" Statue from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Pre-orders began March 5, 2026 (JST), release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released in 2024 as the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” depicts the return of both the surface world’s ruler and the Hollow Earth’s king. Based on this film, Godzilla Evolved joins the Gigantic Masterline statue series.This statue represents Godzilla in its evolved form, as seen in the film after absorbing large amounts of energy at nuclear facilities and in the Arctic region. The sculpt reflects the character’s updated appearance, focusing on proportion, posture, and surface detail.The statue stands approximately 93 cm tall and measures 109 cm in width. Its large scale allows for detailed sculpting across the entire body, including the head, torso, limbs, and tail, as well as subtle variations in surface texture and coloration.The body is finished in deep green tones, with textures designed to suggest both reptilian skin and hardened surfaces. The open mouth reveals detailed interior sculpting, including the gums and inner mouth structure.LED lighting is installed in the dorsal fins and mouth, emitting a pink light based on the character’s appearance in the film.The base is inspired by a Colosseum setting depicted as Godzilla’s resting area. It incorporates architectural elements, broken stone, and sand-covered ground, with weathering effects applied to represent age and environmental wear.This Bonus Version includes an additional logo stand. The stand features a rock-textured surface with raised lettering, designed as a supplementary display item.Product Name:Gigantic Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Godzilla Evolved Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2699Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: NonH: 93cm W: 109cm D: 103cmWeight: 77kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire-themed Base・LED Illumination (Mouth, Dorsal Fins)・Logo Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright: © 2026 Legendary. All Rights Reserved. TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. MONSTERVERSE TM & © LegendaryFor more details, visit our online store

Gigantic Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Godzilla Evolved Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.