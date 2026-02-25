CTO, ACI-LAC Formalize Agreement on Tourism–Aviation Collaboration

Dona Regis-Prosper (CTO) and Dr. Rafael Echevarne (ACI-L AC) sign a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for collaboration to advance Caribbean air connectivity.

Memorandum of Understanding concluded at first CTO Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and Airports Council International – Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) have formalized a framework for strategic cooperation aimed at strengthening regional air connectivity and advancing closer alignment between the aviation and tourism sectors across the Caribbean.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the conclusion of the first CTO Air Connectivity Summit today in Bermuda.The MoU establishes a non-binding framework for broad cooperation focused on improving air access, building institutional and human capacity, and supporting sustainable, resilient and inclusive tourism growth across CTO member states.“This partnership reflects a shared understanding that the future of Caribbean tourism depends on stronger collaboration between aviation and destination stakeholders,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, secretary-general and CEO of CTO. “By working closely with ACI-LAC, we are creating new opportunities to strengthen air connectivity, enhance our regional aviation network, and ensure the Caribbean remains competitive, accessible and resilient in a rapidly evolving global travel landscape.”The agreement positions CTO and ACI-LAC to collaborate as regional thought leaders by advancing joint research, policy dialogue and advocacy on matters of shared importance, including sustainability, resilience and regional competitiveness.Areas of cooperation outlined under the MoU may include co-hosted conferences, summits, workshops and roundtables; executive education, professional development and technical training programs; joint studies on air connectivity, aviation and tourism impacts; knowledge-sharing and industry intelligence exchange; coordinated advocacy efforts; and the development of pilot initiatives aligned with shared strategic priorities.Commenting on the agreement, Rafael Echevarne, director general of ACI-LAC, said, “Air connectivity is a cornerstone of Caribbean development, linking our islands to each other and to the world. This Memorandum of Understanding with CTO strengthens collaboration between airports and tourism stakeholders, enabling more coordinated approaches to planning, policy dialogue and capacity building in support of sustainable growth and regional resilience.”The MoU will remain in effect for an initial three-year period and will serve as a platform for ongoing collaboration, coordination and the development of targeted initiatives to enhance regional connectivity and destination competitiveness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.