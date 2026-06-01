Caribbean Colors and Flavors Take Center Stage at UNESCO in Paris

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE) will present the second edition of Caribbean Days — Journées des Caraïbes at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from June 2–5, 2026.The multi-day event will showcase “The Best of the Caribbean” through its vibrant creative industries, including arts, culinary arts, fashion, film, literature, music, dance and other cultural expressions. Following the successful inaugural edition in Brussels in 2022, Caribbean Days has expanded to other European capitals with this year’s edition taking place, once again, in Paris, the world’s culinary capital.Coordinated by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the 13th edition of the Latin American and Caribbean Weeks (Semaines de l’Amérique Latine et des Caraïbes) will feature a special Caribbean Day on June 5.Renowned Caribbean chefs from the gastronomic association Les Toques Françaises have created a three-course gourmet menu that will be served at the UNESCO restaurant on the top floor, offering panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower, Les Invalides and the Left Bank.A lunchtime debate on Friday will focus on regional cooperation between the French Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) and CARIFORUM member states. It will be preceded by a morning roundtable discussion, titled “Tourism with a Conscience: Preserving Nature and Culture for Future Generations,” with keynote speaker Geoffrey Lipman, former president of the World Travel & Tourism Council and former assistant secretary-general of UNWTO (now UN Tourism).Other highlights include a rum and chocolate tasting on opening day (June 2), an art exhibition, a handicraft expo, live musical performances, dance demonstrations and a film festival running through June 5.Jo Spalburg, secretary general and executive director of CCCE, said: “We are thrilled to partner with UNESCO, the world’s leading cultural institution dedicated to building peace and dialogue through international cooperation. This offers a unique platform to showcase the extraordinary cultural richness and diversity of the Caribbean region.”Spalburg added that the initiative aligns with CCCE’s mission to raise the Caribbean’s profile in Europe and strengthen collaboration among the Dutch-, English-, French- and Spanish-speaking Caribbean communities including the diaspora.CCCE expressed appreciation to its supporting members and partners: Art Gallery Les Îles, Cocobel, House of Angostura, fashion house The Cloth, HJT Tax, Les Toques Françaises and La Corbeille à Confitures.For more information and reservations: www.caribbeanchamber.eu/our-caribbean-days About the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE)Founded in November 2019, CCCE facilitates trade between the greater Caribbean and Europe and promotes European investment for the sustainable economic development of the Caribbean. The nonprofit, multilateral business organization is based at BECI (Brussels Enterprises, Commerce & Industry), Avenue Louise 500, 1050 Ixelles, Brussels.﻿Website: www.caribbeanchamber.eu About UNESCOThe United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to strengthen ties between peoples through education, science, culture and communication.Website: https://www.unesco.org About Latin American and Caribbean WeeksThe 13th edition of the Latin American and Caribbean Weeks, coordinated by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, runs from May 21 to June 7, 2026. The program features a wide variety of cultural, scientific, political and economic events across France and its overseas territories.Website: https://semainesameriquelatinecaraibes.fr

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