Strong Turnout of Caribbean Tourism Ministers for Caribbean Week in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against a backdrop of rapid geopolitical change and shifting international markets, a historic post-pandemic turnout of tourism ministers and commissioners from across the Caribbean will converge in Manhattan on Monday, June 1 for the opening of Caribbean Week in New York 2026.Faced with a complex global landscape, the region’s top tourism thinkers are gathering to fortify the Caribbean’s economic resilience, secure market share, and present a powerful, unified front to international stakeholders.Organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the weeklong summit coincides with the start of Caribbean American Heritage Month and will be anchored at InterContinental New York Times Square under the theme “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences.”Ministers and commissioners of tourism from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint-Martin, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), have confirmed for the meeting. The gathering will also include ministerial representation from Belize, Curaçao and Saint Lucia. In addition, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. of the USVI will address the opening.“In a world experiencing rapid geopolitical shifts, Caribbean Week in New York is a vital arena for strategy development, risk mitigation and collective action,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO secretary-general and CEO. “As leaders from across the region come together, Caribbean Week provides a powerful platform to showcase the innovation, resilience and limitless possibilities of Caribbean tourism.”Following Monday morning’s official opening ceremony, which features a keynote by CTO Chairman and Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill of Barbados, the delegation of tourism leaders will immediately take center stage for the highly anticipated session, “Around the Caribbean in 60 Minutes.”The tourism leaders will formally convene on Tuesday morning for the closed-door Ministerial Council meeting to discuss critical regional policies, address supply side and airlift challenges, and align on sustainable development initiatives. Throughout the week, ministers along with directors of tourism will engage directly with international travel industry stakeholders, travel advisors and tour operators, and global media outlets to secure the region’s economic future.The comprehensive 2026 program highlights key strategic themes to navigate the changing global environment, including airlift expansion, global tourism marketing, sustainability and technological innovation.A Caribbean Media Awards celebration, the CTO Foundation Scholarship Awards Luncheon and the Caribbean Women in Tourism Leadership Dinner & Awards are also on the agenda. Hosted by Caribbean media personality Alex Jordan, the awards dinner will feature a keynote address by Christine Valls, managing director for the Caribbean and Latin America at United Airlines, and will include the launch of a new scholarship fund for women in tourism.The launch of CTO TV, the introduction of CTO’s Supply Side Committee, and the CTO Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase are among the additional highlights of the week.The week is supported by the following sponsors:Platinum Elite: U.S. Virgin IslandsGold Elite: Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin IslandsGold: The Bahamas, St. KittsSilver: Global Ports Holding, Grenada, Sandals, SITABronze: Barbados, Sojern, Travel & Adventure Show, Trove Tourism Development AdvisorsContributing Sponsors: Bay Gardens Resorts, Carnival Corporation, Diamonds International, Expedia Group, Sunrise Airways, Travel Unity, TRÈFLE (British Virgin Islands), Virgin VoyagesRegional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase Partners: Inter-American Development Bank, Royal Caribbean Group FoundationFor more information and registration, visit: caribbeanweek.onecaribbean.org CAPTION: Confirmed for Caribbean Week in New York 2026: Pictured (top row, left to right): Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica; Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Tourism, The Bahamas; Susan Rodrigues, Minister of Tourism, Guyana; Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism, Barbados; and Dr. Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.Second row (left to right): Rechelline Leerdam, Commissioner of Tourism, St. Eustatius; Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism, Turks and Caicos Islands; Adrian Thomas, Minister of Tourism, Grenada; Stéphanie Smith, Minister of Tourism, Haiti; and Gary Rutty, Minister of Tourism, Cayman Islands.Third row (left to right): Dr. Natalio Wheatley, Premier and Minister of Tourism, British Virgin Islands; Cardigan Connor, Minister of Tourism, Anguilla; Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands; Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, St. Kitts and Nevis; and Owen Darrell, Minister of Tourism, Bermuda.Bottom row (left to right): Valérie Damaseau, Commissioner of Tourism, Saint-Martin; Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda; Zorisha Hackett, Secretary of Tourism, Tobago; and Luce Hodge-Smith, Junior Minister of Tourism, British Virgin Islands.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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