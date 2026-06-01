Henry Harteveldt to Keynote Caribbean Marketing Conference During Caribbean Week in New York

Henry Harteveldt to speak during Caribbean Week in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry H. Harteveldt, founder & president of Atmosphere Research Group, will deliver the keynote address at the Caribbean Marketing Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The conference, a key component of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York, will be held at the InterContinental New York Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.One of the travel industry’s most respected airline analysts, Harteveldt will explore “Turbulence & Opportunity: Airline Trends and What They Mean for the Caribbean,” examining U.S. and global airline trends, capacity planning, route strategies, premium leisure demand shifts, airline profitability pressures, and how Caribbean destinations can secure stronger air connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, including marketing and planning roles at Continental Airlines and Fairmont Hotels, and frequent contributions to CNBC, Bloomberg, The New York Times and Reuters, Harteveldt is expected to deliver high-impact market intelligence.The full-day conference, themed “Unified Partnerships, Stronger Nations: Elevating Caribbean Brands in a Competitive World,” will focus on the critical themes of collaboration, innovation, stronger nation branding, diversified source markets, measurable marketing performance and public-private partnerships. As global competition intensifies and traveler behavior evolves, these areas are increasingly vital to Caribbean tourism success.Jacqueline Johnson, chair of the CTO Foundation and organizer of the conference, emphasized the strategic importance of the gathering: “This conference comes at a critical time as global competition intensifies,” said Johnson. “Caribbean success will depend on stronger unity, innovative marketing and bold partnerships that elevate our brands and drive sustainable growth across the region.”Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s secretary-general & CEO, added: “Unified partnerships are essential for building stronger nations. This event provides a vital platform for Caribbean leaders to align strategies, address shared challenges and seize new opportunities in an evolving travel landscape.”CTO Foundation Awards LuncheonThe luncheon will recognize several outstanding contributors, beginning with Jill Stone, who will receive the Jean Holder Lifetime Achievement Award for her tireless dedication to building the organization’s web presence and digital infrastructure. Other honorees include:Eusi Skeete, director (Canada), Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., for his valued support and contributions to recent initiatives, specifically the Rum & Rhythm fundraiser.Joseph Boschulte, former U.S. Virgin Islands commissioner of tourism and CEO of The West Indian Company Limited, for continued support of the luncheon.Michele Paige, CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, for her recent generous donation to the Foundation.Dona Regis-Prosper, for her commitment to the Foundation and its mission.Henry Harteveldt, founder and president of Atmosphere Research Group, and Susan Black, founder and CEO of Wowzitude LLC, for generously sharing their expertise and frequently serving as conference speakers.Annette Stowe, for her indispensable guidance during the Foundation’s recent transition period.Key Themes and HighlightsThe program will explore core strategic themes including airlift and route development, affinity community marketing, traveler intent data and ROI measurement, nation branding, and emerging source markets such as China, India and Africa.Notable sessions feature:Susan Black, on why the next great source market is communities rather than countries.Bonnie Borkin, senior tourism marketing leader at Sojern, on turning traveler intent into actual bookings.An executive panel on “The Next Billion Travelers: Winning China, India & Africa Before Your Competitors Do,” moderated by Stephen Richer, tourism marketing executive & global speaker, with panelists NuNu Wako (founder, Solace Select), Carlisle Vaz (chairman & CEO, Charson Advisory), and Zhien Yan (China market specialist & tourism executive).Michael Holtzman, global communications strategist at UNDP Pegasus Capital Advisors, sharing nation-branding lessons from the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and major global destinations.A Ministerial Leadership Panel moderated by Rosa Harris, director of tourism for the Cayman Islands and chairman of CTO’s Airlift Committee, will also take place.The conference, moderated by Joy Jibrilu, CEO of Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board, will open with remarks by Johnson and Regis-Prosper, and close with media executive Barry Brown, a CTO Foundation leader.Caribbean Week in New York runs from June 1–5, 2026, and serves as the region’s premier annual gathering in the United States.The week is supported by the following sponsors:Platinum Elite: U.S. Virgin IslandsGold Elite: Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin IslandsGold: The Bahamas, St. KittsSilver: Global Ports Holding, Grenada, Sandals, SITABronze: Barbados, Sojern, Travel & Adventure Show, Trove Tourism Development AdvisorsContributing Sponsors: Bay Gardens Resorts, Carnival Corporation, Diamonds International, Expedia Group, Sunrise Airways, Travel Unity, TRÈFLE (British Virgin Islands), Virgin VoyagesRegional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase Partners: Inter-American Development Bank, Royal Caribbean Group FoundationFor more information and registration, visit: caribbeanweek.onecaribbean.org About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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