DBEDT E-newsletter – February 2026

As we move through the 2026 legislative session, we would like to provide a highlight of some of the Department’s priorities:



Support Small Businesses

SB3084/HB2265 (Relating to the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation) – Expands the allowable uses of Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation grant funds to include providing grants to applicants for qualifying federal research and development awards and matching funds for recipients of those awards and related contracts.



Promote Film and Television Industries

SB3087/HB2268 (Relating to Film Production) – Adds the marketing and promotion of film productions filmed in the State as a power of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.



Strengthen Communities Statewide

SB3089/HB2270 (Relating to the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program) – Amends the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program, administered by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation, to align with federal requirements and enhance assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers. Input-Output Study Tracks How Spending Supports Jobs Across Hawaiʻi In October 2025, DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division released an updated statewide Input-Output study using 2022 U.S. Economic Census data. This study shows how Hawai‘i’s industries are connected — who buys from whom, how businesses pay workers and how spending moves through the local economy. It is a tool used to estimate the economic impact of projects or policies by providing “multipliers” that show how changes in one industry affect jobs, income, business activity and state tax revenues. Updated tables and multipliers are available online and the study is updated every 5 years, following the U.S. Census Bureau’s Economic Census.



The results provide a snapshot of Hawai‘i’s economy. Total business sales (gross output) reached $158.6 billion and the value created in the state’s economy (value added, similar to GDP) totaled $103.2 billion. Household spending accounted for $62.7 billion and visitor spending reached $21.2 billion — about 20 percent of the state’s total value added. In simple terms, spending by local families and by visitors helps support jobs, incomes and business activity across many sectors of the economy.



The study also highlights sectors with relatively high local retention of spending. Labor-intensive service industries — such as restaurants, hotels and business services — tend to produce strong multiplier effects by channeling income to resident workers and sourcing from other Hawai‘i firms. Because the study is based on 2022 Census data (latest available), readers and decision-makers should consider it alongside current economic trends when using the results to guide policy, funding or investment decisions.

GoHawaiʻi App Relaunch Links Arrival Steps With Trip Tools The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority relaunched the GoHawaiʻi mobile app with a new connection to the Akamai Arrival program. Visitors complete the digital Biosecurity Declaration Form, then move into a short tourism survey in the app. The survey strengthens statewide visitor data on travel patterns, spending, and behaviors to support planning and decision-making.



The app also supports travelers before and during their stay with cultural guidance, safety information, including emergency alerts and weather updates, and links to state and county reservation systems. It includes trip planning and itinerary tools and is free on iOS and Android. New Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program Incentives Reduce Upfront Costs The Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s Hale Kamaʻāina Mortgage Program supports first-time homebuyers in Hawaiʻi with 30-year fixed-rate financing. The program offers an optional down payment assistance loan, plus mortgage rates starting at 5.40 percent for government-backed loans.



New incentives add extra help at closing. The first 35 homebuyers who close receive up to $3,000 for closing costs, prepaids and reserves.



To get started, homebuyers work with a participating lender. Eligibility rules include Hawaiʻi residency, first-time homebuyer status within the past three years and homebuyer education. Full details and lender lists are on the program page.

Hawaiʻi Secures $1.8 Million to Expand Energy and Disaster Planning Tools As Hawaiʻi modernizes its aging grid and strengthens energy security, HAVEN helps policymakers, planners and community members review proposed infrastructure, compare siting options and understand how choices affect resilience and emergency readiness.



The project builds on the Energy Office’s Geospatial Decision Support System, which maps connections across the energy supply chain and lifeline services such as hospitals, shelters, first responders, and food and water systems. The work also supports Hawaiʻi’s role in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Program and provides hands-on training for University of Hawaiʻi graduate students.

Aloha Stadium and Hawaiʻi Convention Center Project Updates Work includes major waterproofing and rooftop improvements, plus building upgrades such as escalator modernization, digital signage and a solar photovoltaic project. The state of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. Food and Product Innovation Day at the Capitol – Wed., Feb. 25, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the Capitol connects lawmakers with Hawaiʻi entrepreneurs who are developing Hawaiʻi-made foods and consumer products, with a focus on value-added innovation and pathways to market. Ag Day at the Capitol – Thurs., Feb. 26, 2026, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ag Day at the Capitol brings farmers, ranchers and agriculture partners to the Capitol to share what they produce in Hawaiʻi and to discuss priorities for local food production and stewardship of ʻāina.



Energizing Oʻahu: A Free Workshop Series on Clean Energy Workforce & Buildings

This free two-day, in-person workshop series focuses on clean energy workforce pathways, contractor training, and practical, real-world solutions supporting Hawaiʻi’s energy transition. Workforce Development & Contractor Engagement – Feb. 26, 2026, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Residential & Commercial-Scale Clean Energy Training – Feb. 27, 2026, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hawaiʻi Green Business Program Awards Submission Deadline – Mon., March 2, 2026

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office is now accepting submissions for the 2025-2026 Awards. Businesses are encouraged to apply to get recognized for their green practices. Build Here: Hawai‘i Innovation Showcase at the Capitol – Thurs., March 12, 20206, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Innovation Showcase will convene local manufacturers, ocean and space leaders, and policymakers to showcase the state’s growing innovation economy. Participants will get to experience firsthand how thoughtful public policy can support innovation, workforce development and private sector investment. Tourism Day at the Capitol – Fri., March 13, 2026, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tourism Day at the Capitol brings visitor industry leaders and partners together to share current priorities, highlight tourism’s role in jobs and the statewide economy, and discuss efforts to strengthen visitor experiences while caring for Hawaiʻi’s communities and natural resources.



March 2026 SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, March 19, 2026, 1 p.m.

Next month's Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) meeting will be its first-ever regular meeting on Maui and will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs: