Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Michael E. Whitaker

(Subscription required) In a general civil courtroom where cases range from neighborhood disputes to nationally watched litigation, Judge Michael E. Whitaker treats every trial like a flight plan -- preparation first, departure on time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.