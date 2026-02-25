Failure to Strictly Comply With Prop. 65 Notice Is Not Fatal

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held, in a case of first impression, that the failure to strictly comply with a regulation setting forth the steps that a private party must take before filing legal action under Proposition 65, a statute that was adopted to protect the public from unwilling exposure to toxic chemicals and which gives prosecutorial agencies a first-right-of-refusal regarding enforcement, is not fatal to the litigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.