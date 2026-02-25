Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,246 in the last 365 days.

Failure to Strictly Comply With Prop. 65 Notice Is Not Fatal

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held, in a case of first impression, that the failure to strictly comply with a regulation setting forth the steps that a private party must take before filing legal action under Proposition 65, a statute that was adopted to protect the public from unwilling exposure to toxic chemicals and which gives prosecutorial agencies a first-right-of-refusal regarding enforcement, is not fatal to the litigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Failure to Strictly Comply With Prop. 65 Notice Is Not Fatal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.