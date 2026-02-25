Disney Settlement with California Highlights Complexities of Data-Privacy Opt-Out Requests

(Subscription required) The Walt Disney Co. has agreed to pay a record $2.75 million to resolve allegations it violated the California Consumer Privacy Act by failing to fully effectuate consumer requests to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their data. The California Attorney General's Office alleged that when consumers opted out of such use of their data on one device, the opt-out didn't carry over to other devices they used—an express violation of the 2018 act.

