St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2001246

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2026 at approximately 1431 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Hollow Rd by Pond Rd, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

ACCUSED: Gavin Roddy

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 24th, 2026, at approximately 1431 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the vicinity of Sweet Hollow Rd by Pond Rd in the town of Swanton. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Gavin Roddy (41) of Sheldon. While speaking with Roddy, indicators of impairment were observed, and he was screened for DUI. Roddy was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Roddy was later released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/26 at 0800 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.