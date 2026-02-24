St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001246
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2026 at approximately 1431 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Hollow Rd by Pond Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Gavin Roddy
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 24th, 2026, at approximately 1431 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the vicinity of Sweet Hollow Rd by Pond Rd in the town of Swanton. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Gavin Roddy (41) of Sheldon. While speaking with Roddy, indicators of impairment were observed, and he was screened for DUI. Roddy was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Roddy was later released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/26 at 0800 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
