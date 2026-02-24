February is Therapeutic Recreation Awareness Month in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to proclaim February as Therapeutic Recreation Awareness Month across the province.

This month is an opportunity to acknowledge therapeutic recreation professionals who support, assist, and promote therapeutic recreation through health, wellness and sport.

"I want to thank therapeutic recreation professionals for the work they do in a variety of health care settings across Saskatchewan," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Therapeutic recreation professionals play a vital role in helping residents increase their physical strength and mobility, emotional wellbeing, and achieve a higher quality of life."

Therapeutic recreation improves self-esteem, confidence, social interaction, cognitive stimulation, mental and physical health, increased independence, pain management and relaxation. Therapeutic recreation is important in rehabilitation centres, long-term care, and other settings, as it utilizes leisure, recreation and other activities to help residents live a happier, healthier life.

"This month is an opportunity to celebrate Recreation Therapy professionals in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Association of Recreation Professionals (SARP) Executive Director Melanie Baumann said. "Recreation Therapy professionals are integral in contributing to the health and wellbeing of residents in Saskatchewan, particularly those experiencing mental health and addictions challenges, individuals with complex medical needs and residents living in long term-care. Recreation Therapy professionals contribute to healthier, more inclusive communities and SARP is proud to support and advocate for this essential field."

The Saskatchewan Association of Recreation Professionals currently represents therapeutic recreation professionals and other professionals committed to working in the recreation, tourism, sport and culture sectors of Saskatchewan.

