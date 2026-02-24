Broadridge Financial Solutions Invests in NYC and LI

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global financial technology leader, will invest $78 million to modernize its Long Island operations and retain 2,200 jobs. The agreement with Empire State Development includes up to $40 million in state incentives tied to long-term job retention and capital investment commitments and establishes a first-of-its-kind Innovation Partnership with Stony Brook University to advance research, innovation, and workforce development.

“New York is fighting for good-paying jobs, and this agreement shows we're delivering. When companies are making decisions about where to grow and invest, we’re making sure New York wins,” Governor Hochul said.“Broadridge’s investment will keep 2,200 jobs on Long Island and in New York City, while modernizing critical operations and strengthening our economy. We competed for these jobs, we secured them and we’re anchoring them here for the long term. Each one of these jobs will support families, local businesses and communities — this is exactly how we grow our economy."

Broadridge Financial Solutions CEO Tim Gokey said, "As a leading global financial technology company, Broadridge is proud to call New York home as we leverage transformative technology to help our clients and the financial services industry to better operate, innovate and grow. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the State of New York for their support in ensuring that our New York associates can continue to play a key role in driving innovation across financial services.”

Broadridge, headquartered in Lake Success, New York, is a technology company and a critical part of New York’s financial services ecosystem, particularly across Long Island and the downstate region. The company is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial industry operate, innovate and grow. Broadridge powers investing, governance, and communications - enhancing operational resilience, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experience. The company sits at the intersection of financial services, providing the technological infrastructure for everything from trading to debt servicing, deal making, regulatory compliance and shareholder communications. As one of the region’s major technology employers, Broadridge helps sustain one of Long Island’s highest-paying industries—supporting high-quality, family-sustaining jobs and reinforcing New York’s position as a global capital of financial services.

Building on this long-standing presence and global leadership, the State’s support includes a $23.5 million capital grant and up to $1.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, alongside a $15 million Innovation Partnership Grant, all tied to long-term job retention and capital investment commitments. This support will help fund $78 million in capital investments, including machinery and equipment upgrades.

The AI Digital Innovation Partnership with Stony Brook University will advance artificial intelligence research and development while creating pathways for students and New York workers to develop skills in emerging technologies. The partnership builds on New York State's commitment to positioning the state as a national leader in AI innovation and workforce development.

Additionally, Broadridge is a current customer of the New York Power Authority (NYPA), receiving a 2,400-kilowatt low-cost power allocation supporting more than 1,700 jobs under the ReCharge NY program. The NYPA Board of Trustees will review an application to extend its support of Broadridge at an upcoming meeting.

ReCharge NY has strengthened New York State’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. ReCharge NY offers power contracts with terms up to seven years. Half of the power—455 megawatts (MW)—is from the Power Authority’s Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants. The remaining 455 MW is bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Broadridge has long been an important employer in New York, and this project ensures those jobs remain part of our state’s economic future. By supporting modernization and long-term growth, we’re helping reinforce New York’s leadership in financial technology while delivering real opportunities for workers and communities.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said,“Broadridge has deep roots on Long Island, and this project reinforces the region’s strength as a home for innovative companies and skilled workers. Keeping these jobs here provides stability for our communities and helps ensure Long Island remains an important hub for the financial services industry.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The ReCharge NY program supports major employers across New York, leveraging low‑cost power to spur long‑term investments in our workforce and communities. Broadridge’s continued investment in New York strengthens the State’s financial technology sector and underscores the value of public-private collaboration.”

Stony Brook University President Andrea Goldsmith said, “I am thrilled that Governor Hochul’s leadership around economic development has led to a $78M investment by Broadridge Financial Services to drive AI innovation and retain thousands of jobs on Long Island. The investment includes a broad partnership with Stony Brook University to advance AI education, provide mentorship opportunities for our students, develop research partnerships with our faculty, and launch workforce development programs to train the next generation of AI professionals. This commitment showcases our university’s important role in technology innovation and education to drive economic growth for our region and throughout the state.”

The company traces its origins to 1962, when it was founded as ADP Brokerage Services Group with a single client. Since becoming an independent, publicly traded company in 2007, Broadridge has grown into a renowned company employing more than 15,000 associates worldwide, including a significant workforce in New York. As one of the region’s largest financial technology employers, Broadridge supports high-quality, family-sustaining jobs and reinforces New York’s position as a global capital of financial services.