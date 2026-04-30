YMCA of Long Island to Develop New Community Center

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of the YMCA of Long Island to design, construct, operate and maintain a new community center associated with the Belmont Park Redevelopment Project. The facility will be located at 570 Elmont Road in Elmont, adjacent to the Elmont Memorial High School. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Empire State Development, UBS Arena & NY Islanders and the YMCA negotiated an agreement to deliver a new community space that exceeds the original commitments of the Belmont Park redevelopment project’s General Project Plan. Following feedback from community members, local elected officials and stakeholders, the parties identified an off-site location that is more accessible and convenient for the Elmont community. The project will transform a currently vacant and underutilized property into a neighborhood resource for families, youth and seniors.

“New Yorkers made a commitment to deliver a community space in Elmont as part of the Belmont Park redevelopment, and today we are taking an important step to fulfill that promise for its residents,” Governor Hochul said. “By working closely with community members and local leaders, we identified a site that is more accessible and better suited to serve families, seniors and young people for generations to come.”

The General Project Plan for the Belmont Park redevelopment included a community space of at least 10,000 square feet. The facility was originally planned for the Belmont Park campus, but after extensive community engagement, Empire State Development approved an alternative off-site location within Elmont. The YMCA of Long Island has signed a contract to purchase the property and plans to demolish the existing vacant structure and construct a new, approximately 18,000-square-foot community center. To support the acquisition of the site, Governor Hochul provided $2.5 million in State capital funding administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). The facility is expected to offer programming and services for children, teens, seniors and families, with final program details to be determined in coordination with local stakeholders. Closing on the property took place on April 30, 2026, with demolition, design and construction of the new community facility expected to follow.

The YMCA of Long Island currently operates five centers across Nassau and Suffolk counties in Glen Cove, Huntington, Patchogue, Great South Bay and East Hampton. The Elmont facility will be the organization’s first center in southwest Nassau County and will expand access to youth, family and senior programming in the surrounding communities.

The community center is part of the broader Belmont Park redevelopment, which includes UBS Arena, the Belmont Park Village retail development, a new parking structure, improvements to local parks and the new Elmont Long Island Rail Road station.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Selecting this new site marks an important step in delivering on the commitments made to the Elmont community as part of the Belmont Park redevelopment. By transforming a long-vacant property into a modern community facility, this project will expand opportunities for local families, support youth and seniors and ensure this investment provides meaningful, lasting benefits for neighborhood residents. We’re proud to work alongside the YMCA of Long Island, UBS Arena & NY Islanders and local stakeholders to move this long-anticipated project forward.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “This project is a great example of how targeted State investments can help bring long-promised community resources to life. Through the administration of this funding, DASNY is proud to support a project that will transform an underutilized site into a vibrant community space for families, young people and seniors. Investments like this are helping communities across New York expand access to safe, modern spaces where residents can connect, stay active and thrive. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in delivering for communities across the State.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “Promises made, promises delivered. After years of advocacy and community voices calling for action, Elmont is getting the community center our families deserve. I want to thank the people of Elmont for their patience and persistence in making this moment possible.This project is about more than one investment, it is about delivering real community benefits, from local job creation and revitalized parks to the first new Long Island Rail Road station in decades and a dedicated commuter lot for residents. With the leadership of Governor Hochul and in partnership with the YMCA, we are building a space where young people can grow, families can connect and our community can thrive. This is what it looks like when we stay focused and deliver for Elmont and the surrounding areas.”

Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages said, “If you can dream it, you can achieve it — and the Elmont Community Center is a perfect example of why you should never give up on your dreams. Today’s announcement is the result of many years of tireless advocacy by advocates who would only accept the best for our community’s future, and it shows how when we stand together, we can achieve great things. I am deeply thankful to Governor Hochul and Assemblywoman Solages for their efforts to bring this vision to life for Long Island families, the developers of this project, and the Empire State Development Corporation for ensuring that the promises made to Elmont will be fully realized.”

YMCA of Long Island President & CEO Anne Brigis said, “This milestone represents a significant moment in time and investment in the future of the Elmont community. At the Y, we believe every community deserves a place where individuals and families can reach their full potential, and we are committed to extending our longstanding mission and trusted reputation to communities that both need and deserve access to high-quality programs and services. Bringing the Y’s mission to Elmont is both an honor and a responsibility we take seriously. This new community center will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity — providing a welcoming and inclusive space that supports youth development, promotes healthy living, and advances social responsibility for generations to come. We are deeply appreciative of the incredible and dynamic support of all of our partners — UBS Arena, New York Islanders, the Governor’s Office and Empire State Development in helping bring this vision forward to fruition.”

Business Operations President – NY Islanders, UBS Arena & Alternate Governor on the NHL Board of Governors Kelly Cheeseman said, “We applaud our political leadership and the YMCA of Long Island for their dedication in providing outstanding programming for families and children. UBS Arena and the New York Islanders are committed to our local communities, and our investment in this facility demonstrates the importance of that mission.”