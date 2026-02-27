Radisys Unveils Industry First 3GPP Release 19 5G-Advanced RAN Software

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radisys® Corporation , a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the availability of its 3GPP Release 19-compliant 5G-Advanced Connect RAN software suite, setting a new benchmark for ubiquitous connectivity. The next-generation software converges Terrestrial Networks (TN) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) with integrated AI-RAN capabilities, delivering high performance and scalability across a broad, multi-vendor ecosystem of hardware platforms/architectures, PHY providers, and O-RU partners. The solution reduces deployment complexity, accelerates time-to-market, and empowers service providers and enterprises to innovate seamlessly across TN and NTN domains.Radisys’ 5G-Advanced Connect RAN software suite establishes a strong foundation for seamless evolution towards future 3GPP releases for B5G/6G, while maintaining full backward compatibility with 3GPP Release 18. This ramp to the future enables scalable, high-performance deployments across NTN/TN, FWA, small cells, private 5G, defense and tactical communications.Key Capabilities:Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)• Support for transparent and regenerative payload modes for GEO, MEO, (V)LEO, and HAPS deployment• Multi-band support (S, L, Ku, Ka) for FR1/FR2 FDD• Supports standalone or dual-mode NB-IoT NTN (in-band/guard-band)• Supports TN-NTN IntegrationAI-RAN• Enables AI-assisted RAN use cases through seamless integration with xApps, rApps, dApps, cloud-native applications, and vendor-specific solutions• Introduces Radisys’ Common Layer for AI/ML (CLAIM) Framework, enabling evolution towards the Intelligence Stratum (IS) for B5G/6G Native AI-RAN.• Evolution towards ISAC through vendor-specific AI-driven applications, unlocking real-time environmental awareness, analytics, and intelligent network optimization.Massive MIMO• Enables Massive MIMO to scale 5G networks with higher capacity, wider coverage, and improved efficiency to meet the demands of mobile broadband.Time-Sensitive Networks• Enables advanced 5G URLLC and TSN capabilities to power ultra-low-latency use cases, including industrial automation, autonomous systems, smart grids, and immersive AR/VR experiences.Simultaneous Multi-Access & Interoperability• Integrates CBRS, Wi-Fi, and legacy satcom via the Multi Non-3GPP Access Gateway, with N3IWF and AGF support for unified 5G access.Concurrent eMBB-RedCap Enablement• Enables a single network to deliver ultra-fast broadband and efficient RedCap connectivity for emerging IoT and enterprise use cases.Diverse Deployment Architectures• Leverages Radisys’ compact, low footprint Small Cells and 5GCN with flexible deployment combinations targeting Network-in-a-Radio to Outdoor Pico/Micro Cell and indoor femtocells with evolution towards local breakout with co-located UPF.“By expanding Radisys Connect RAN portfolio with Release 19 capabilities with a strong focus on NTN and AI-RAN, our industry-leading software remains at the forefront of 5G innovation while paving the path towards 6G,” said Munish Chhabra, Wireless SVP and General Manager at Radisys. “By combining our multi-platform 5G-Advanced software with Radisys’ unique hyper-collaborative co-engineering model, we are empowering our customers to deliver innovative, differentiated, and future-ready 5G solutions to MNOs, SNOs, enterprises, and industries.”Meet with Radisys at MWC BarcelonaExperience Radisys’ disaggregated Connect RAN solutions, including demonstrations of its 5G Advanced Wireless Connectivity RAN software, at MWC Barcelona, Hall 2, Stand 2D50. To schedule a meeting with Radisys’ RAN experts, contact open@radisys.com.About RadisysRadisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com Radisysis a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

