Radisys and AccelerComm Expand Satellite 5G Capabilities to Power Global IoT and Broadband Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radisys® Corporation , a global leader of open telecom solutions and AccelerComm, a leading provider of flight-proven high-performance 5G technology for satellite networks, today announced an expansion of their long-standing 5G NTN collaboration by integrating NB-IoT NTN with existing NR-NTN RAN. This enables NTN solution providers and Satelite Network Operators (SNOs) to deliver global satellite connectivity to low-power NB-IoT devices using spectrum already allocated for 5G NR-NTN broadband services. The pre-integrated software supports both transparent and regenerative payload deployments, enabling SNOs to unlock new value-added services across existing and emerging markets.NB-IoT NTN enables power-efficient, cost-effective, and massively scalable IoT services, supporting use cases such as infrastructure monitoring, disaster and emergency communications, maritime and logistics, and more.Key Capabilities:• 3GPP Release 18 NB-IoT and Release 19 NR-NTN• Regenerative and Transparent Mode Support - Deployable over LEO, GEO, and HAPS platforms• CPC IoT with Support for Anchor and Non-Anchor Carrier• Band & Bandwidth:- NB-IoT – S/N band and 180 kHz BW with 15/3.75 kkHz SCS- NR – S/K, Ku, Ka band and BW 3 to 400 MHz• Support for eDRX• Mobility Supports – Service Link switchover, Conditional HO R18• NB-IoT Supports SIB-NB 31, SIB-NB 32, HD-FDD DL & UL and other features“By expanding Radisys’ NB-IoT NTN RAN software capabilities to complement our proven NR-NTN solution, we now offer a unified NTN solution that supports both transparent and regenerative deployment modes,” said Munish Chhabra, SVP and General Manager, Software and Services at Radisys. “This unified NTN solution, combined with our advanced 5G solutions for terrestrial, private 5G, and AI-integrated networks, enables our customers to deliver differentiated 5G services to SNOs, MNOs, enterprises, and industries.”“Delivering NB-IoT alongside broadband over satellite isn’t simply a software extension; it demands extreme efficiency at the physical layer,” said David Helfgott, CEO at AccelerComm. “Satellites operate under strict power, spectrum and latency constraints, so every bit must be transmitted with maximum efficiency. By combining our flight-proven 5G physical layer technology with Radisys’ RAN software, we’re enabling satellite operators to support both massive IoT and high-throughput services within the same 3GPP-compliant framework.”About RadisysRadisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com About AccelerCommAccelerComm is a leading provider of high-performance physical layer solutions for 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). Experts in specialized Radio Access Networks (RAN) applications, AccelerComm delivers solutions with cutting-edge performance and power efficiency to meet the unique demands of satellite-based 5G networks. The company’s portfolio ranges from complete physical layer solutions to customizable signal processing components, implemented on a wide range of next generation silicon, AI Engines, FPGA, SoC and ASIC-ready IP cores including space hardened platforms. AccelerComm’s modular approach allows seamless integration based on O-RAN, SCF and 3GPP standards.Radisysis a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.