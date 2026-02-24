Mojo AI Closes $10M Series B as Fortune 500 Adoption Accelerates

Safety Mojo developer Mojo AI raises $10M from Altira, Pelion Ventures and Frame VC to accelerate growth in global data center construction.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo AI , a software developer building a globally mandated AI safety app for data center construction, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series B funding. The round was led by strategic investors Altira, Pelion Ventures and Frame VC. The investment will help the company expand Safety Mojo, its AI-powered safety management platform, into new markets across construction and oil and gas.The funding follows a year of strong growth. In fiscal year 2025, Mojo AI achieved 68% growth in annual recurring revenue and a 396% increase in new logo ARR, adding three Fortune 500 companies to its customer base.Safety Mojo is now approved for global rollouts at five Fortune 500 companies, including two Fortune 50 organizations, a top 10 general contractor and one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. In each case, the platform is deployed as a mandated global standard across all teams, contractors and projects worldwide."Safety data on most jobsites is scattered across spreadsheets, paper forms and people's heads. We built something that actually pulls it together, and now we’ll get to bring it to more data center builds worldwide," said Cory Linton, CEO of Mojo AI.Mojo AI brings over 200 million man hours of risk reduction in data center construction. The company has tangible data showing that when Safety Mojo is used on a project, incidents decrease. With global demand for data centers continuing to surge, Mojo AI is positioned to help owners and contractors reduce the risk of serious incidents and project delays on the complex, high-stakes builds that power modern infrastructure.“Data center construction spending has accelerated by 92.8% in the last year, and the safety challenges on those builds are real. Mojo AI already has a track record solving this on some of the biggest projects in the country,” said Sean Ebert, General Partner at Altira.With data center construction projected to accelerate through the end of the decade, Mojo AI is focused on expanding its footprint with owners and general contractors managing large-scale, multi-contractor projects where safety coordination is most challenging.About Mojo AIMojo AI is the company behind Safety Mojo, an AI-powered safety management platform built for large general contractors managing complex, high-risk projects. The platform features voice-enabled, bilingual safety forms designed to solve coordination challenges on jobsites with hundreds of subcontractors and multilingual workforces. Safety Mojo provides real-time visibility into high-risk activities, helping safety leaders collect better data, understand risk faster, and act before incidents occur. The company serves notable clients including Meta, HITT, Prologis, and Sterling Infrastructure. For more information, visit safetymojo.ai.About AltiraAltira Group is a Denver-based venture capital firm that has invested in advanced technology solutions across the energy and industrial value chain for more than 28 years. The firm partners with technology companies serving oil and gas, industrial automation, and climate sectors, providing both capital and strategic access to leading energy companies. For more information, visit altiragroup.com.

