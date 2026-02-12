Darcy Partners Names Mojo AI a 2025 Top 10 Innovator in AI for Production Operations

Mojo AI’s recognition based on operator feedback and platform engagement highlights growing adoption of AI-powered safety tools

A lot of safety tools get attention but don’t see widespread engagement. This recognition tells us we're on the right track.” — Cory Linton, Mojo AI CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo AI, a developer of innovative AI safety software Safety Mojo , has been named a Darcy Partners Best of 2025 Top 10 Innovator under the theme Artificial Intelligence for Production Operations. The recipients were announced today at Darcy's Best of Production & Facilities event.Darcy Partners evaluates innovators based on operator feedback from pilots and deployments, alongside engagement signals from the Darcy Connect platform that indicate where industry interest is accelerating. The designation recognizes companies that have moved the needle in meaningful ways and helps operators identify technologies addressing the industry's most pressing challenges.Safety Mojo, Mojo AI's flagship app, is an AI-powered safety management solution built for large general contractors and oil and gas operators around the world. The platform features voice-enabled, bilingual safety forms designed to solve coordination challenges on jobsites with hundreds of subcontractors and multilingual workforces. With more than 200-million-man hours of deployment data, Mojo AI has demonstrated effective incident reduction across oil and gas operations and data center construction."A lot of safety tools get attention but don’t see widespread engagement. This recognition tells us we're on the right track," said Cory Linton, CEO of Mojo AI.The recognition comes as Mojo AI expands its footprint in both construction and energy sectors, where operators face similar challenges coordinating safety across large, distributed workforces and multi-contractor projects.About Mojo AIMojo AI develops globally mandated AI safety software for large general contractors and operators managing complex, high-risk projects. Its flagship platform, Safety Mojo, features voice-enabled, bilingual safety forms designed to solve coordination challenges on jobsites with hundreds of subcontractors and multilingual workforces. Safety Mojo provides real-time visibility into high-risk activities, helping safety leaders collect better data, understand risk faster, and act before incidents occur. For more information, visit getmojo.ai.About Darcy PartnersDarcy Partners is a technology intelligence firm that helps energy operators identify, evaluate, and adopt emerging technologies. Through its Darcy Connect platform and annual Best of awards program, the firm surfaces solutions addressing the industry's most pressing challenges based on real operator feedback and market engagement data. For more information, visit darcypartners.com.

