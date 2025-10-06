Safety Mojo Recognized as Construction Executive 2025 Top Tech Firm

Safety Mojo is an AI-powered safety management platform built for general contractors and safety managers.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo AI, developers of Safety Mojo, has been recognized by Construction Executive Magazine as one of its Top Tech firms for 2025. The full list can be read on CE’s website Safety Mojo is an enterprise-level safety management platform designed to improve engagement and reduce risk on complex job sites. Users include some of the largest general contractors, subcontractors and corporations in the world. By leveraging AI-powered tools, Safety Mojo helps safety and operations managers identify hazards on job sites, drive safer behaviors, and eliminate serious accidents.“We’re honored to be selected alongside some of the best apps and developers in the world,” said Mojo AI co-founder and CEO Cory Linton. “We’re working tirelessly to make sure Safety Mojo is the best option on the market for getting high-risk workers home safe every night.”Being selected for the CE Top Tech signifies Safety Mojo’s status as a comprehensive, industry leading safety package for general contractors and owners alike. For more information on Safety Mojo, visit https://getmojo.ai About Mojo AIMojo AI stands at the forefront of innovation, pioneering the connection between people and data in high-risk environments. With a dedication to advancing the synergy between safety and technology, Mojo AI has garnered recognition for its unique implementation of advanced AI tools. The company's AI initiatives are profoundly impacting safety culture by expanding the reach of safety professionals within an organization and enabling them to make faster, better, data-informed decisions.About Safety MojoSafety Mojo, positioned as Mojo AI's core product and advanced Safety Management Software, takes center stage in the company's mission to revolutionize safety culture in high-risk environments. The only mandated safety technology in multiple of the world’s largest construction programs, Safety Mojo streamlines day-to-day safety processes while improving safety behaviors at the front line.About the CE Top Tech ListNow in its 23rd year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. Published in its Sept./Oct. 2025 issue, CE’s Top Tech list was developed by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected included: 1) the firm’s product offerings specific to the AEC industry; 2) the user profile (type and size of firm for which each product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license and/or project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past 12 months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, the CE 2025 Top Tech list was developed.

