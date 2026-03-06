ConScience Launches Quantum Pilot Line – MPW (Q-MPW) Program for Superconducting Qubits

ConScience AB team in the cleanroom. photo: Francis Löfvenholm, copyright Conscience AB. Superconducting Qubit Device in the Box20 Packaging

ConScience AB today announced the launch of its Quantum Pilot Line – MPW (Q-MPW) Program, a multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication service for qubits.

We’re seeing growing interest in our Quantum Foundry Service. The multi-project wafer model, is making custom quantum fabrication accessible to a much broader community of innovators and researchers.” — Lert Chayanun, PhD, Senior Quantum Engineer & Q‑MPW Program Coordinator

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConScience AB today announced the launch of its Quantum Pilot Line – MPW (Q-MPW) Program, a multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication service for superconducting qubits built on a Manhattan-style Josephson junction process.The Q-MPW Program is designed to provide the quantum research and development community with a fabrication offering that is predictable, accessible, and reproducible. By combining standardized process specifications with a structured quarterly schedule, the program enables quantum hardware teams to iterate efficiently while relying on controlled and well-documented process parameters.The Q-MPW Program is based on ConScience’s Manhattan-style Josephson junction process for superconducting qubits. The platform features a fully aluminum ground plane and integrated airbridges, supporting scalable superconducting circuit designs with clearly defined process windows.Participants benefit from transparent process specifications, including defined global and local Josephson junction (JJ) variation limits, enabling more reliable device benchmarking and cross-team comparison.What the Q-MPW Program Includes:• Fabrication of superconducting qubits using a Manhattan-junction process with fully aluminum ground plane and airbridges• Design rule check (DRC) review and layout integration• Diced chips, with optional packaging available• Clear MPW process specifications, including defined global and local JJ variation limitsThe Quantum Pilot Line – MPW Program operates on a quarterly schedule using standardized 20 × 30 mm fabrication blocks. Each block contains six 10 × 10 mm chip slots, with each MPW round supporting up to six distinct chip designs across all participants.This shared-wafer model enables multiple research groups and quantum startups to access advanced superconducting qubit fabrication within a structured and cost-efficient framework.Q2 2026 Launch RoundThe inaugural Q-MPW round will follow the schedule:Submission period: March 23 – April 20, 2026Delivery: Mid-June 2026 (pending export approval for some regions)Design submissions must comply with the MPW design rules to ensure seamless integration within the shared wafer run.Advanced Full-Wafer Service AvailableFor teams requiring full layout control, wafer-level uniformity, and accelerated iteration cycles, ConScience also offers an Advanced (Full Wafer) fabrication service. This option provides dedicated wafer runs for projects demanding maximum process control and flexibility.With the launch of the Quantum Pilot Line – MPW Program, ConScience expands its fabrication services to support a growing ecosystem of universities, research institutes, and quantum technology companies seeking standardized and reproducible superconducting qubit manufacturing.

