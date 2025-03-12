ConScience AB Unveils Next-Generation Quantum Devices: QiB1 and QiB2

QiB1 Quantum Device by ConScience AB QiB1 Quantum Device by ConScience AB ConScience AB Logo

ConScience AB, announces the launch of two new quantum devices: QiB1 and QiB2, a significant advancement in the field of quantum research and development.

I am excited to introduce this new product, a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to advancing superconducting qubit devices with the highest possible performance.” — Marcus Rommel, CTO

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConScience AB , a leading innovator in quantum computing technology, proudly announces the launch of two new quantum devices: QiB1 and QiB2 . Following the success of the company’s first product, "Qubit-in-a-Box-0" (QiB0), released in 2024, these new additions to the QiB family mark a significant advancement in the field of quantum research and development.QiB1: A Superconducting Quantum Device for Versatile Testing and EvaluationQiB1 is designed for comprehensive testing of single qubits, including isolated fixed frequency qubits, fixed frequency qubits with XY lines, and flux tunable qubits with XY lines.It covers two transmon qubit types: shunted and floating qubits for redundancy characterization.QiB2: Optimized for Qubit Coupling Studies featuring both fixed frequency and tunable qubits.QiB2 is designed for testing and evaluating various two-qubit coupling types and contains fixed and tunable frequency couplers. It is suitable for teams developing tools and calibration techniques. QiB2 also includes single qubit configurations for benchmarking.The QiB1 and QiB2 contains a total of 6 and 7 qubits respectively and come in ConScience’s newly developed Box16 packaging, ensuring robustness and ease of integration into existing quantum research setups.Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to perform complex computations significantly faster than classical computers. With potential applications in cryptography, financial modeling, drug discovery, and climate research, quantum technology is poised to revolutionize numerous industries.About ConScience ABConScience AB specializes in clean-room production techniques for quantum computing devices. With a strong focus on high-quality and reproducible manufacturing, the company is dedicated to advancing quantum research by providing state-of-the-art hardware solutions for scientists and industry professionals. Conscience has headquarters in Sweden, and a subsidiary in Copenhagen DenmarkFor media inquiries, please contact:Andersson Smith, info@con-science.seConScience ABwww.con-science.se’

