Roll-Out of the QiB2 — A Superconducting Playground for Quantum Research

Superconducting Qubit Device in the Box20 Packaging ConScience AB Logo Superconducting Quantum Device with wiring

ConScience today announce the roll-out of the QiB2, a versatile superconducting qubit platform designed to accelerate quantum hardware research and education.

The QiB2 in the Box20 packaging is a superconducting device, designed for exploring qubit coupling with various levels of complexity - from the simplest to multi-qubit coupling schemes.” — Janka Biznárová, PhD, Senior Quantum Engineer

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The QiB2 in the Box20 package provides a comprehensive environment for exploring qubit coupling architectures of varying complexity — from fundamental resonator studies to multi-qubit interaction schemes — all within a single, integrated device.Researchers can progress step by step through the key building blocks of superconducting quantum systems, including:• Bare coplanar-waveguide resonators• A single fixed-frequency transmon qubit driven through its readout resonator• A single fixed-frequency transmon qubit with a dedicated drive line• A tunable transmon qubit equipped with both flux and drive linesWhen ready to move beyond single-qubit physics, the QiB2 offers two coupled-qubit configurations:• A pair of tunable qubits connected via a fixed coupler• A pair of fixed-frequency qubits linked by a tunable couplerThese setups enable direct experimentation with different families of two-qubit gates, such as on-resonance and parametric gates, allowing side-by-side comparison of performance, control fidelity, and noise sensitivity — all within the same platform.Because each configuration responds differently to environmental noise and setup imperfections, the QiB2 also serves as a powerful benchmarking tool for cryogenic microwave wiring, shielding, and filtering, as well as for the development and validation of control software and hardware.Whether you’re establishing a new quantum lab, training students and researchers, or testing cryogenic setups, the QiB2 offers a robust and flexible foundation for experimentation and learning.Housed in the new Conscience Box20 packaging, the QiB2 integrates seamlessly into cryogenic systems and is ready for immediate deployment.Learn more at www.con-science.se/webshop #quantum #superconducting #hardware #qubits #cryogenics #researchConScience AB support researchers in industries and academia with expertise in micro- and nanofabrication. For more than 10 years we have supported our clients in the areas of microfluidics, nanofluidics, sensing, and quantum technology.For press inquiries, please contact:Email: info@con-science.seWebsite: www.con-science.se

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.