Optibike has introduced the new G2 Altus, a hand-built, adventure E-Bike with multi terrain capability.

I am excited by the new Altus which allows riders to experience more with their EBike” — Jim Turner

PAONIA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 -- Optibike Introduces the G2 Altus — Defining the New E-Venture Class

Optibike, the American family-owned company known for pioneering high-performance electric bikes, today announces the G2 Altus, a flagship model in its new E-Venture Series — a category of machines designed to go far beyond the limitations of traditional e-bikes.

The E-Venture class represents a new evolution in electric riding. Blending the agility of a mountain bike with the capability of a lightweight off-road machine, E-Venture bikes are engineered for riders who want to explore farther, climb steeper terrain, and ride with greater confidence in America’s wide-open landscapes.

At the heart of the G2 Altus is Optibike’s exclusive Powerstorm® mid-drive system, delivering 750 watts of TRUE POWER™ and a class-leading 190 Nm of torque in Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 configurations. TRUE POWER™ represents real continuous output delivered to the drivetrain, not inflated peak or input power numbers often used in the e-bike industry. This exceptional torque allows riders to start effortlessly on steep climbs, ride technical terrain with fewer gear changes, and maintain smooth power delivery across long backcountry adventures.

What truly defines the E-Venture category is Optibike’s proprietary MMI (Multi-Mode Intelligence) system. Developed in Colorado, the MMI display allows riders to configure the bike for Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, or Moto riding, adapting instantly to different terrain, trail rules, and riding styles.

For private land or off-road environments, Moto Mode delivers up to 2300 watts of peak power for extraordinary acceleration and climbing capability. Moto Mode can be used on the tens of thousands of miles of U.S. Forest Service roads open to off-highway vehicles, allowing riders to explore deep into America’s backcountry where motorized recreation is permitted.

The G2 Altus is built on Optibike’s Mass Central Design, placing the motor and battery low and centered within the frame for improved stability, traction, and confident handling on challenging terrain.

Every Optibike is hand-built in Colorado and produced in limited numbers, continuing the company’s long tradition of precision craftsmanship and performance engineering.

“The E-Venture Series represents what electric riding should be,” said Optibike founder Jim Turner. “It’s not just about assistance — it’s about expanding where you can go and what you can experience.”

With its combination of power, adaptability, and handcrafted American engineering, the G2 Altus sets a new benchmark for electric adventure machines.

Where You Can Ride — And How Optibike MMI Expands Use

One of the biggest limitations of most e-bikes is that they are locked into a single regulatory class. Different riding environments require different e-bike classifications, which can restrict where riders are legally allowed to ride.

Optibike’s MMI (Multi-Mode Intelligence) allows the rider to configure the bike for Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, or Moto Mode, dramatically expanding where a single bike can be used.

E Bike Riding Access by Class in USA

Mountain Bike Singletrack Many trail systems allow Class 1 e-bikes only 30,000+ miles Class 1

Dedicated Bike Paths / Multi-Use Trails Usually Class 1 or Class 2 allowed 41,000+ miles Class 1 or Class 2

Public Roads and Streets Class 1, 2, or 3 allowed in most states 4,000,000+ miles Class 1, 2, or 3

OHV Trails & Forest Service Roads Open to motorized vehicles 60,000+ miles Class 1, 2, 3, or Moto Mode

Most e-bikes are locked into one class, which limits where they can legally be ridden. With Optibike’s MMI system, riders can configure the bike for the environment they are riding in and move seamlessly between trails, paths, roads, and backcountry OHV routes.

Rather than limiting riders to one type of riding, Optibike’s MMI transforms a single bike into a multi-environment adventure platform capable of adapting to nearly any riding situation.

This greatly expands the adoption of e-bikes by the general population.

Legal Disclaimer:

