American Manufacturer Introduces High-Performance Electric Mountain Bike

New High Power E-MTB with 190NM torque Close-up view of the Optibike G2 Loki motorized bottom bracket and drivetrain assembly. Handlebar-mounted color display on the Optibike G2 Loki showing speed, boost level, and trip information.

Optibike introduces the G2 Loki with 190 Nm of torque and sustained 750 watts delivered at the wheel

The goal was to deliver continuous power measured at the wheel rather than relying on peak or marketing-based ratings.” — Jim Turner

PAONIA, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike introduces the G2 Loki with 190 Nm of torque and sustained 750 watts delivered at the wheel

Optibike LLC today announced the release of the Optibike G2 Loki, setting a new benchmark for electric mountain bike performance in the United States. Designed and built by an American company in Colorado, the G2 Loki delivers an unmatched combination of 190 Nm of torque and TRUE POWER™ 750 watts of continuous output at the wheel, sustained for the entire battery discharge.

The Optibike G2 Loki is the most powerful electric mountain bike available in America. While most high-end E-MTBs are limited to approximately 110 Nm of torque and rely on short-duration peak or electrical input power ratings, the G2 Loki delivers continuous, measured power at the wheel, providing consistent real-world performance from the start of the ride to the end of the battery charge.

In addition to its industry-leading power, the G2 Loki features a battery system that is approximately twice the capacity of most E-MTB batteries, delivering roughly double the real-world riding range while maintaining full output. This allows riders to climb more elevation, ride longer distances, and explore farther without managing power modes or sacrificing performance.

“The G2 Loki was designed to deliver real, usable power—not marketing numbers,” said Optibike. “As an American manufacturer, our goal was to build the most capable E-MTB in the country, with sustained performance riders can rely on in real terrain.”

The 190 Nm torque output delivers significant improvements in hill climbing, acceleration, and control, reducing the need for frequent shifting and lowering rider strain on long or technical climbs. Despite its extreme performance capability, the G2 Loki features an exceptionally low standover height, improving comfort, accessibility, and confidence on uneven or steep terrain.

Every Optibike G2 Loki is custom built to order in Colorado, with final assembly, inspection, and testing performed by skilled technicians. This approach ensures precise fit, strict quality control, and long-term durability engineered specifically for sustained high-power riding.

With the introduction of the G2 Loki, Optibike reinforces its position as a leader in high-performance electric bicycles and demonstrates that American engineering and manufacturing continue to push the boundaries of what E-MTBs can achieve.

Availability

The Optibike G2 Loki is available now as a custom-built, made-to-order electric mountain bike.

About Optibike:

Founded in Colorado, Optibike is an American manufacturer specializing in high-performance electric bicycles. The company designs and builds premium E-MTBs focused on honest power delivery, durability, and real-world capability. Unlike mass-market brands, Optibike builds each bike custom to order in Colorado, enabling precise fit, strict quality control, and engineering solutions optimized for sustained high-power riding.

Media Contact:

Optibike LLC

Paonia, Colorado, USA

www.optibike.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.