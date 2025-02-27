The oldest E-Bike manufacturer in America has been approved as a supplier for the General Services Administration (GSA)

Optibike R22 Everest with Trailer For Expeditions New Patent Pending Multi Mode Interface for E-Bikes Optibike RIOT with Powerstorm HT motor

Optibike Approved as GSA Supplier, Expanding Access to Sustainable Transportation Options

We are very please to be able to off high performance American Built E-Bikes are now available to the US Government. This is a first for the industry.” — Jim Turner (Optibike Founder)

PAONIA, COLORADO, USA, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike, the oldest E-Bike manufacturer in America, has recently been approved as a supplier for the General Services Administration (GSA). This approval allows Optibike to offer their sustainable transportation options to government agencies, furthering their mission of promoting eco-friendly and efficient modes of transportation.

Optibike is the only E-Bike company that currently offers high performance E-Bikes designed and built in the USA.

Optibike offers custom built E-Bikes designed and built in America. Optibike can make a large variety of high performance E-Bikes to meet the needs of various government agencies.

The GSA is responsible for procuring goods and services for federal agencies, making it a highly sought-after approval for businesses. Optibike's inclusion as a GSA supplier not only validates their high-quality products, but also opens up opportunities for government agencies to incorporate sustainable transportation into their operations.

Optibike's CEO, Jim Turner, expressed his excitement about the approval, stating, "We are honored to be recognized by the GSA as a trusted supplier. This approval will allow us to reach a wider audience and make a positive impact on the environment by providing sustainable transportation options." Optibike's commitment to sustainability is evident in their products, which are designed and manufactured with the highest quality materials and cutting-edge technology.

With this approval, Optibike is poised to make a significant impact in the government sector, providing agencies with an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional modes of transportation. As the demand for sustainable transportation continues to grow, Optibike's GSA approval positions them as a leader in the industry and reinforces their commitment to promoting a greener future.

Optibike's GSA approval is a significant milestone for the company and a step towards a more sustainable future. With their high-quality E-Bikes now available to government agencies, Optibike is poised to make a positive impact on the environment and promote the use of sustainable transportation options.

Optibike: Pioneer of E-Bike Industry

