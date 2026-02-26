Intellibright Acquires RevRight to Launch Revenue Operations Division

Acquisition expands Intellibright's HubSpot, CRM, and revenue operations capabilities for B2B organizations seeking a fully integrated revenue engine.

We have always tied performance marketing to revenue outcomes, not vanity metrics. With RevRight, we now own the entire revenue engine, from traffic to closed won.” — Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven marketing agency based in Austin, TX, today announced the acquisition of RevRight. The move formally launches Intellibright's Revenue Operations division and significantly expands its HubSpot implementation, CRM architecture, and revenue infrastructure capabilities. The agency specializes in aligning marketing and sales data to increase revenue, improve conversion, and drive profitability for scaling B2B organizations.RevRight’s founder and CEO Chris Krohn will remain with Intellibright as Revenue Operations Manager, strengthening the firm's end-to-end revenue engine model."Marketing without revenue infrastructure is incomplete," said Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright. "We have always tied performance marketing to revenue outcomes, not vanity metrics. With RevRight, we now own the entire revenue engine, from traffic to closed won. Every dollar of pipeline becomes measurable. Every stage becomes accountable. This is how modern growth companies scale."The new Revenue Operations division is purpose-built for B2B companies with separate sales, marketing, and customer success teams that struggle with handoffs, siloed data, and inconsistent reporting. Organizations already on HubSpot, or planning to migrate, will benefit from custom implementation, process design, analytics architecture, automation workflows, and training built around revenue accountability."We design the systems that ensure inbound leads are routed correctly, nurtured intelligently, tracked accurately, and closed efficiently," said Chris Krohn, Revenue Operations Manager at Intellibright. "When RevOps and performance marketing operate together, revenue becomes predictable."The acquisition builds on a period of sustained growth and recognition for Intellibright. In 2025, the company earned multiple MarCom Awards, including Platinum and Gold honors for excellence in integrated marketing, SEO, and paid media, and has been named one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas by the Financial Times for multiple consecutive years.About IntellibrightIntellibright is a performance-driven digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. The agency aligns marketing and sales data to increase revenue, improve conversion, and drive profitability across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services , including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, reporting and analytics, HubSpot implementation, and revenue operations. For more information, visit www.intellibright.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.