Intellibright Partners with Peekaboo to Redefine Modern Search Marketing

Intellibright & Peakaboo Team Up With Performance Marketing & AI Search Visibility

As hundreds of millions of consumers turn to LLMs for recommendations, a critical question emerges: which brands get mentioned, and which get left behind?

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven digital marketing agency based in Austin, Texas, has partnered with Peekaboo , a leading AI-search platform that measures brand visibility across large language models (LLMs), specifically ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. This collaboration equips businesses with clear insight into how LLMs surface brands and how that visibility shapes customer discovery.The stakes are significant. A brand may rank consistently in ChatGPT while remaining invisible in Perplexity. Others appear only for niche queries while competitors capture broader visibility. Some brands are not surfaced at all. This partnership addresses a growing gap in marketing intelligence as AI-powered search reshapes how customers discover and evaluate companies.“LLMs are shaping how customers connect with companies in a dynamic market, and Peekaboo is dedicated to equipping agencies and brands with the market intelligence they need to level up their content and outperform competitors,” said Filipe Lins Duarte, Chief Executive Officer at Peekaboo. “By partnering with a data-focused agency like Intellibright, we look forward to helping companies confidently scale their marketing efforts and services.”The partnership combines Peekaboo's brand visibility tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity with Intellibright's performance marketing expertise. Peekaboo reveals which queries trigger brand mentions, how often brands appear, and which competitors are positioned alongside them. Intellibright brings the strategic perspective needed to understand what that information means for performance and how to act on it.“AI gives you the signals. It’s the human element — interpreting those signals, understanding what they mean for the business, and turning them into action — that creates impact,” Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright, said. “When we combine AI insights with real strategic judgment, our clients move faster, make better decisions, and stay ahead as AI becomes a larger part of how people discover and compare brands.”For more information, please contact press@intellibright.com.About IntellibrightIntellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services , including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.

