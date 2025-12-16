Intellibright Appoints Chelsey Langan as New Chief Revenue Officer to Guide Next Phase of Growth

Chelsey Langan, New Chief Revenue Officer at Intellibright in Austin, TX

Intellibright has appointed Chelsey Langan as its first Chief Revenue Officer, signaling the company's next phase of growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven digital marketing agency in Austin, TX, has appointed Chelsey Langan as its first Chief Revenue Officer. The move signals the company’s commitment to scaling operations and strengthening its revenue infrastructure as it expands across high-intent industries.Langan brings extensive experience building revenue teams in SaaS, healthcare, and digital marketing. In senior leadership roles at Elation Health, Redica Systems, and Martindale-Nolo, she led cross-functional organizations through critical growth phases, developing forecasting frameworks and operational systems that enabled scalable, predictable revenue.“Intellibright is redefining how brands grow – combining deep attribution data, real-time revenue intelligence, and marketing execution that actually moves the needle,” Langan said. “The opportunity to help scale this next chapter, strengthen our performance engine, and deliver outsized ROI for clients is incredibly energizing. I’m excited to build alongside a team with such strong momentum.”As CRO, Langan will oversee revenue strategy, forecasting, and go-to-market alignment across the organization. Her focus includes refining Intellibright's operational discipline, improving cross-functional coordination, and ensuring the company's growth infrastructure scales effectively as demand increases.“Chelsey brings the kind of revenue leadership that truly moves the needle. At Internet Brands, she helped scale growth across their portfolio that currently includes WebMD, FindLaw, and CarsDirect. Her ability to build high-performing sales organizations and engineer repeatable, data-driven revenue systems aligns perfectly with Intellibright’s mission as an award-winning, revenue-focused digital marketing firm that builds scalable growth engines for investors, PE and VC portfolio companies, and operating teams,” Ron R. Browning, Chief Executive Officer, said. “This has been a landmark award season for us, with recognition from the Financial Times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas for the fifth consecutive year, along with wins from Hermes, dotCOMM, MarCom, and the Globee Awards. Chelsey’s track record and energy match the trajectory we’re on, and she will play a defining role in accelerating our expansion and delivering measurable revenue and EBITDA impact for our clients.”For more information, please contact press@intellibright.com.About IntellibrightIntellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services , including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.

