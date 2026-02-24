Animation+ Launches New FAST Channel on Prime Video

Animation+ growth continues as they add another creator-driven animated comedy FAST channel to Prime Video slate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animation+ , the premier destination for bold, creator-driven adult animated comedy, proudly announces its launch on Prime Video as a Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channel, introducing their 24/7 lineup of irreverent, offbeat, and cult-favorite animation to a wider audience.As Animation+ expands, with broadened reach across a more diverse and engaged audience, their channel's curated content, spanning acclaimed series, underground hits, and international discoveries, continues to cater to animation enthusiasts seeking unique and boundary-pushing storytelling.The addition of Prime Video to Animation+’s partner ecosystem directly supports the company’s ambitious growth strategy—meeting audiences where they already are and giving viewers flexible, frictionless access to content in the format they prefer."Launching Animation+ as a FAST Channel on Prime Video is a major milestone in our mission to bring premium animated storytelling to the widest possible audience, allowing us to connect content and creators with many engaged viewers, further fueling our excitement around our rapid growth trajectory," share Animation+ Co-Founders, Evan Weiss and John Fitzpatrick.The Animation+ FAST Channel is located on the Prime Video Live TV -> Comedy page About Animation+Animation+ is a dedicated FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel showcasing bold, creator-driven adult animated comedy with AVOD offerings as well. Curated for fans of irreverent, offbeat, and cult-favorite animation, Animation+ brings together acclaimed series, underground hits, and international discoveries — all streaming 24/7 and 100% free. Launched in 2024 by co-founders Fitzpatrick and industry vet Evan Weiss in partnership with many of the genre's most popular animation studios and creators, Animation+ is available across major FAST and AVOD platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Vizio WatchFree+, Hisense Vidaa, Plex, Tubi and Prime Video. The channel champions voices pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling and serves as a launchpad for unique content that’s often overlooked by traditional networks and gatekeepers.

