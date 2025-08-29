ANIMATION+ ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE FAST RIGHTS TO ADULT SWIM’S PSI COPS

Platform Announces Free Premiere of Popular Adult Animated Comedy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animation+, the premier FAST channel for adult animated comedy, has announced the Worldwide FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) premiere of Psi Cops, the absurdist cult comedy from Adult Swim. The series will be freely accessible for the first time on TVs and streaming services — through Animation+ beginning tomorrow, Friday August 29th.Psi Cops first available episodes will premiere this Friday, 8/29 at 7PM EDT / 10PM PDT on Animation+, available across major FAST platforms including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Hisense Vidaa, and Plex. Click HERE to view the Psi Cops trailer, produced by Animation+.Created by and starring Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen, Psi Cops is a deadpan, paranormal workplace comedy following Al and Damon, two low-level government agents investigating bizarre supernatural occurrences with complete incompetence. The series originally premiered on Adult Swim Canada and has since earned a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, becoming a cult favorite for fans of surreal, character-driven animation.Batchelor and Nielsen serve as executive producers, alongside Robert Kirkman (“Invincible,” The Walking Dead,”) Chris Ferguson (“Little Fish”), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“The Bikeriders”), David Alpert (“Invincible” “The Walking Dead”), and Catherine Winder (“Invincible,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”). The series was commissioned by Corus Entertainment, produced by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Oddfellows Labs, and is distributed by Skybound Galactic, a division of Skybound Entertainment."Psi Cops is brilliantly absurd and exactly the type of series we built Animation+ to showcase. We're really thrilled to introduce it to viewers who might never have discovered it otherwise..” – Niall Madden, Animation+’s Head of Content and Programming.This acquisition/announcement ladders up under Animation+’s broader mission, answering a strong consumer desire for the thoughtful curation of boundary-pushing adult animated content, just a simple click away and accessible to as many people as possible.According to Verified Market Research’s analysis the adult animation market is currently valued at $440 billion and is projected to reach $588 billion by 2031. US demand for adult animated content has increased 151.6% since 2020 with demand roughly three times higher than the growth in supply. This indicates a significant rise in audience interest for this specific programming, which is often more cost-effective to produce. Adult animation series are poised to become increasingly valuable to entertainment companies and IP owners over time.About Animation+Animation+ is a dedicated FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel showcasing bold, creator-driven adult animated comedy with additional AVOD offerings. Curated for fans of irreverent, offbeat, and subversive animation, Animation+ brings together acclaimed series, underground hits, and international discoveries — all streaming 24/7 and 100% free. Launched in 2024, Animation+ is available across most major FAST platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Vizio WatchFree+, Hisense Vidaa, Plex and coming to Tubi soon.Co-Founders Evan Weiss and John Fitzpatrick, both veteran entertainment executives known for their contributions to the success of Studio 71 (formerly Collective Digital Studio), aim to champion content and creators who are pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling and are committed to ensuring the media company serve as a true launchpad for unique, creative content, often overlooked by traditional networks and gatekeepers. Animation+ Roku Channel Direct LinkAbout Skybound EntertainmentSkybound is the leading entertainment company built to create, produce, scale, and sustain world-class IP across comics, television, film, video games, audio, merchandise and collectibles. Co-founded by visionary creator Robert Kirkman and CEO David Alpert, Skybound owns and controls a portfolio of hundreds of globally recognized franchises and cultural hits including The Walking Dead, Invincible, Impact Winter, Stillwater and others. Through a creator-first model, Skybound has become the go-to launchpad for original stories across all forms of entertainment.# # #MEDIA CONTACT:Megan SekkasThe Co-Op Collectivemegan@sekkas.com(310) 279-6811

Psi Cops Trailer by Animation+

