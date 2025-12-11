TUBI EXPANDS ANIMATION+ PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW SLATE OF CURATED ANIMATED COMEDY TITLES

Animation+ Curated Titles On Tubi

Global entertainment partners deepen collaboration, adding even more Animation+-supported programming to Tubi’s fast-growing free animation library

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animation+, the premier destination for animated comedy, announced today that a slate of fan-favorite creator-driven series has officially launched on Tubi . The newly added titles include The Cyanide & Happiness Show, Purgatony, and The Stockholms from the hit animation collective Explosm, as well as Monster Lab, Skybound Entertainment’s PSI Cops, Jim Lujan’s Kounterclockwise in Foreverland and The Legend of Bobby Churro as well as Melvin’s Macabre from cult-favorite creator Meatcanyon.Known for shaping some of the most irreverent and influential animated comedy on the internet, Explosm and Meatcanyon collectively bring tens of millions of fans and a deeply loyal following. Making these titles available on Tubi marks a major milestone for Animation+ as it continues its mission to elevate independent animation voices and expand access to groundbreaking comedic storytelling.By bringing these series to one of the largest free streaming platforms in the U.S., Animation+ is introducing its creator partners to an even broader audience—meeting viewers where they already binge adult animation and expanding the reach of these culturally beloved titles. Tubi’s strong engagement in the animation category and its scale across connected devices, FAST channels, and AVOD offerings make it a strategic home for Animation+’s growing catalog.“Tubi’s enormous reach and strong engagement with adult animation viewers make it the perfect home for these standout series. Our creator partners deserve the biggest possible audience, and our partnership with Tubi is already delivering strong engagement and revenue for our creators. ,” said Animation+ Co-Founder and President, John Fitzpatrick. “We’re thrilled to see these shows reach new fans and expand the footprint of creator-led animation in mainstream streaming.”“We’ve seen a huge appetite for creator-led adult animation on Tubi, and Animation+ has been a standout partner in helping us bring more bold, original content to that audience,” said Rich Bloom, EVP & GM of Creator Programs at Tubi. “Bringing these shows to Tubi reflects our commitment to amplifying the next wave of animation talent and stories that resonate with young, culturally tapped-in fans.”The partnership between Animation+ and Tubi will continue to deepen, with additional titles and curated collections rolling out in the coming months. As Animation+ broadens its network of global entertainment partners, it remains committed to championing the next generation of animated comedy and giving creators a powerful, centralized home to grow their reach.About Animation+Animation+ is a dedicated FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel showcasing bold, creator-driven adult animated comedy with AVOD offerings as well. Curated for fans of irreverent, offbeat, and cult-favorite animation, Animation+ brings together acclaimed series, underground hits, and international discoveries — all streaming 24/7 and 100% free. Launched in 2024 by co-founders Fitzpatrick and industry vet Evan Weiss in partnership with many of the genres most popular animation studios and creators, Animation+ is available across major FAST and AVOD platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Vizio WatchFree+, Hisense Vidaa, Plex and Tubi. The channel champions voices pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling and serves as a launchpad for unique content that’s often overlooked by traditional networks and gatekeepers.About TubiTubi is a global entertainment company dedicated to providing all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi offers the largest collection of premium on-demand content, including nearly 300,000 movies and TV episodes and nearly 400 exclusive originals. With a passionate fanbase and over 100 million monthly active users, the company is committed to putting viewers first with free, accessible entertainment. Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company’s digital businesses.

