March Tips Off with “Multiplier Madness” Scratch-Off Games

Four All-Star Scratch-Offs in Retailers by March 3

JACKSON, MISS. – Beginning March 3, Mississippi Lottery players can experience the thrill of Multiplier Madness, a series of four scratch-off games designed to deliver fast-paced fun and multiplied winnings.

The Multiplier Madness family features four price points, giving players the opportunity to choose their own starting lineup:

2X – A $2 scratch-off offering top prizes of $20,000 and the chance to instantly double winnings with a 2X multiplier symbol.

5X Crossword – This $3 Crossword-style game combines wordplay and winning potential, featuring top prizes of $35,000 and a 5X multiplier for even bigger payouts.

10X – A $5 scratch-off packed with excitement, offering top prizes of $100,000 and multiple multiplier opportunities including 2X, 5X or 10X.

20X – The $10 headliner of the lineup, featuring top prizes of $200,000 and multiplier symbols to multiply prizes up to 20 times the prize amount.

The Multiplier Madness games will be available by March 3 at participating Mississippi Lottery. For more information about Multiplier Madness and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery official app.

Millionaire for Life Tickets on Sale Now

Millionaire for Life™ made a strong entrance on Sunday, Feb. 22, as tickets went on sale statewide ahead of the game’s inaugural 10:15 p.m. CT drawing. The new game gives players the chance to win $1 million a year for life or $100,000 a year for life, both with cash options available, plus seven additional prize tiers. Tickets are $5 with drawings held every night. Tickets are available now at Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide and in 31 other lottery jurisdictions.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $438 million with an estimated cash value of $203.1 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $218 million with an estimated cash value of $101.6 million, while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $16.27 million with an estimated cash value of $7.58 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $510,000.

2.24.26