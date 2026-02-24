NDDOT upgrades ND Roads travel map

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is upgrading the ND Roads travel map to improve user experience and expand snowplow tracking capabilities.

A recent system upgrade inside the truck is adding photo and location data to more plows on the travel map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov.

“Previously, only one-third of the state’s 352 snowplows could share location data,” said Barry Kinnischtzke, NDDOT operations section team leader. “Now, most plows are visible on the map, and we expect all plows to be upgraded this winter.”

Additional improvements include an updated map legend and improved visibility of highway numbers.

Commercial users will also see a new link to LoadPass Permits. The truck permitting system provides a centralized location for companies to obtain overweight and over-dimension permits for travel on local roads.

“These updates build on a tool that already helps motorists make informed travel decisions,” said Kinnischtzke.

The ND Roads travel map is also available through the ND Roads mobile app on Google Play and the Apple App Store. For more information visit dot.nd.gov.