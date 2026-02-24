Florsheim Work Returns to Canada with Fleet Work Series Built for Effortless, All-Day Performance

FS2784 Florsheim Fleet Work Fleet Work Close-Up Back of Shoe Fleet Work Close-Up Side of Shoe Fleet Work Close-Up Laces

Designed for workers who demand protection without sacrificing professionalism.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Florsheim Work footwear, is excited to bring Florsheim Work shoes back to Canada, reintroducing its trusted work footwear to Canadian job sites with the launch of three styles from the Fleet Work Series. Designed for workers who demand protection without sacrificing professionalism, the Fleet Work lineup delivers modern safety features, effortless entry, and all-day support right out of the box.

This launch marks a renewed commitment to Canadian workers with footwear engineered for today’s demanding environments. The Fleet Work Series blends a casual, versatile look with CSA-approved protection and innovative comfort technologies, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial and trade settings.

At the core of the Fleet Work Series is the SupaStep heel, paired with Flexsole technology, to deliver instant cushioning and flexibility as well as step-and-go convenience for long days on hard surfaces.

All three Fleet Work styles meet CSA Z195 safety standards and feature composite toes, static dissipative properties, slip-resistant outsoles, and metal-free construction.



Retailers who would like to purchase the Fleet Work Series, email Ken Retzke, kretzke@warsonbrands.com

If you would like to learn more about or view marketing and sell-through support for the Fleet Work Series for stores, online sites, or trucks, visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/suumubtu/FSCanada



About Florsheim Work

Florsheim Work is a category of Florsheim Shoes. Florsheim Work is committed to creating exceptional safety footwear with enhanced comfort. Our stylish safety shoes look and feel like regular shoes, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for safety ever again. Dress for the office with our popular steel toe wingtip oxfords or go business casual with our steel toe tennis shoes. With a variety of features and models to choose from, there's a style for every working professional. Learn more at https://florsheimwork.com



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.