Reebok Work Introduces FuelFlex Tactical Series, Built for All-Day Energy and Mobility on the Job

Reebok FuelFlex Tactical RB5461 with BOA Reebok FuelFlex Tactical RB5461 Boot Bottom Reebok FuelFlex Tactical RB5463 Reebok FuelFlex Tactical RB5480

New FuelFlex Tactical boots combine Reebok cushioning innovation with flexible outsoles and select styles featuring the BOA® Fit System.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work, announces the launch of the FuelFlex Tactical series, a new line of tactical boots engineered to deliver lightweight performance, flexibility, enhanced fit, and sustained energy for demanding work environments.

Designed for professionals who spend long hours on their feet, the FuelFlex Tactical series is powered by Reebok’s innovative FuelFlex midsole technology, which maintains its shape over time to provide consistent cushioning and energy return throughout the workday. The geometric midsole design reduces weight while enhancing flexibility and underfoot responsiveness, helping to combat fatigue without sacrificing durability or traction.

The FuelFlex Tactical collection includes both soft toe and composite toe options in 6-inch and 8-inch heights, offering solutions for a range of job requirements. Select styles feature a side zipper for easy on/off, while the RB5461 model integrates the BOA® Fit System, replacing traditional laces with a micro-adjustable, precision fit engineered to perform in tough conditions and backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Across the series, slip-resistant rubber outsoles with flex grooves provide traction, while foam padding at the tongue and collar enhances comfort and support. Inside, a moisture-wicking lining, Insite Lux sock liner, and MemoryTech removable memory foam footbed, work together to deliver additional comfort.

Retailers interested in purchasing, learning more about, or viewing marketing and sell-through support for the FuelFlex Tactical Series can visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/qrzuii3c/FuelFlexTactical

Designed for demanding tactical environments, FuelFlex Tactical styles are available now at select retailers or https://reebokwork.com.

About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit…fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at https://reebokwork.com.



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

