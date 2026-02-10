Reebok Work Launches ‘Weightless at Work’ Campaign Highlighting Lightweight Safety Footwear

Weightless Reebok Sublite Work Weightless Reebok FE4 Adventure Work Weightless Reebok Fuel Flex Work

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, MO (February 10, 2026) Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work lightweight athletic safety shoes, has launched its new Weightless at Work campaign, spotlighting a range of lightweight, flexible safety footwear designed to help reduce foot fatigue in demanding work environments.

At the core of the Weightless at Work campaign is Reebok Work’s approach to modern safety footwear design, combining advanced midsole cushioning, flexible construction, and slip-resistant outsoles to create shoes that move naturally with the wearer. Select models feature lightweight foams and athletic silhouettes intended to minimize bulk while maintaining compliance with workplace safety standards.

The campaign showcases multiple Reebok Work collections, each developed to meet the needs of workers who prioritize comfort and agility:

- FloatZig Work & FloatZig 2 Work

- Fuel Flex Work

- FE4 Adventure Work

- Fusion Flexweave Work

- Sublite Cushion Work

By reducing excess weight and enhancing flexibility, these styles aim to support productivity and comfort throughout the workday.

Retailers who would like to purchase, learn more about, or view marketing and sell-through support for the Weightless at Work campaign for their stores, online sites, or trucks, visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/2u9d6dzq/WeightlessatWorkCampaign.

If you are a worker, you can purchase any of Reebok Work’s Weightless styles today at select retailers or https://reebokwork.com/weightless-at-work.

About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit…fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at https://reebokwork.com.

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

